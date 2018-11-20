NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rams jump Chiefs after epic bout

Amazing what losing three of four will do to you. Blame for Mike McCarthy orbits the twittersphere. One guy I know fairly well, who covers the Packers professionally and knows the ins and outs of the organization as well as anyone, believes part of the responsibility lands at Aaron Rodgers' feet. Think everybody knows where Rodgers lays it. The blame, that is. Then you see tweets from the national media calling Rodgers the greatest player -- not just quarterback -- ever. My take: This is an average team with a 10-win ceiling. Several pieces would grade between "B" and "A-", but they don't necessarily fit in Green Bay. (SEE: Graham, Jimmy.) It hasn't helped matters that an inconsistent game plan is surrounded by an uncertain organizational culture. Maybe former general manager Ted Thompson wasn't the most popular exec with fans, but at least you knew what the franchise was going to do: draft and retain. Dipping into free agency was usually a no-go. The Packers did happen to win a Super Bowl that way, too.