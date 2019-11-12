NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Seahawks hit top 5; Ravens at 2

The Steelers' defense continues to resurrect a seemingly lost season. Mike Tomlin's D held the Rams to a single field goal on offense and forced four turnovers to claim Pittsburgh's fifth win in six games. The Steelers, left for dead after an 0-3 start, are in the thick of the AFC wild-card race with seven weeks to play. Pittsburgh is up to 26 takeaways this season, the most turnovers forced by the team in its first nine games of a season since it piled up 28 in that span in 1987. There is less room for excitement on the offensive side of the ball, which managed just 273 yards and 10 points against the Rams. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, filling in for Ben Roethlisberger, has been an effective game manager, for the most part, but the Steelers will need to see a leap in his development for this to be more than a feel-good story in the AFC.