NFL playoff percentages: Who will reach Super Bowl LV? Hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

I've become really interested in measuring how quarterbacks perform when they're throwing off platform. In other words, when their body or stance isn't set in the most optimal throwing position (legs, hips, shoulder, arm alignment). My overall premise is that success in this area is part of how the position is evolving in the NFL, based on college trends (the supply of new-school QBs) and pro play-callers leveraging these physical attributes. SPOILER ALERT: ﻿Patrick Mahomes is ridiculous off platform. Thus far, I have only measured five full seasons, so consider this a preview of some articles/findings to come. But when throwing off platform, Mahomes is nearly four percent more accurate in terms of completion percentage than any other QB who attempted at least 50 off-platform passes in this span. (The Chiefs QB sits at 65.9, while Deshaun Watson ranks second at 62.0.) This is more of a cool note than a super-predictive one, because I will give you more on Kansas City after its bye, but it is worth noting that the Chiefs' Lombardi Trophy win percentage is exactly the same as the Bills' chance to reach the Super Bowl, which exemplifies how valuable that bye is this season in the AFC.