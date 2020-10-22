NFL-NFLPA reviewing Las Vegas Raiders' recent COVID-19 issues 

UPDATE: The NFL announced the Buccaneers at Raiders game has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. The Seahawks at Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday, October 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

---------

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Las Vegas Raiders' recent COVID-19 issues.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the league and players association are looking into the positive test for right tackle Trent Brown﻿, who they believe hadn't been consistently wearing his tracking device. The review also includes video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources informed of the situation.

It's standard procedure for the NFL and NFLPA to review any situation with multiple positives, Pelissero added.

The entire Raiders starting offensive line was sent home Wednesday and is isolating after contact tracing connected them to Brown. Safety Johnathan Abram is also currently isolated. Those players will soon be added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing their availability for Sunday into question, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Pelissero confirmed that the Raiders had no new positive cases from Wednesday's round of COVID-19 testing, so Thursday's designations are related to exposure.

Rookie cornerback Damon Arnette went on Reserve/COVID-19 on Monday. Brown was placed on the list Wednesday. Pelissero reported Brown currently is asymptomatic.

Last month, Raiders coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for failure to follow proper face-covering protocol during games.