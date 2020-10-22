Around the NFL

NFL-NFLPA reviewing Las Vegas Raiders' recent COVID-19 issues 

Published: Oct 22, 2020 at 01:47 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

UPDATE: The NFL announced the Buccaneers at Raiders game has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. The Seahawks at Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday, October 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

---------

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Las Vegas Raiders' recent COVID-19 issues.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the league and players association are looking into the positive test for right tackle Trent Brown﻿, who they believe hadn't been consistently wearing his tracking device. The review also includes video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources informed of the situation.

It's standard procedure for the NFL and NFLPA to review any situation with multiple positives, Pelissero added.

The entire Raiders starting offensive line was sent home Wednesday and is isolating after contact tracing connected them to Brown. Safety Johnathan Abram is also currently isolated. Those players will soon be added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing their availability for Sunday into question, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Pelissero confirmed that the Raiders had no new positive cases from Wednesday's round of COVID-19 testing, so Thursday's designations are related to exposure.

Rookie cornerback Damon Arnette went on Reserve/COVID-19 on Monday. Brown was placed on the list Wednesday. Pelissero reported Brown currently is asymptomatic.

Last month, Raiders coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for failure to follow proper face-covering protocol during games.

Earlier in October, several Vegas players were fined after attending a charity event where pictures and videos were taken showing them without masks.

Related Content

news

Week 7 schedule changes: NFL moves Seahawks-Cardinals to 'SNF'; Bucs-Raiders earlier kickoff

The NFL announced two schedule changes to the Week 7 slate on Thursday. The Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Las Vegas Raiders game will now kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter to undergo surgery, out for rest of season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that star VIkings edge rusher Danielle Hunter is undergoing surgery to clean up a herniated disc in his neck, which will knock him out for the rest of the season, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Jarvis Landry reveals he's been playing through broken rib since Week 5

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed that he's been playing through a broken rib injury since Week 5.
news

Tyrod Taylor medically cleared following punctured lung

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been medically cleared from his punctured lung, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Keep up with all of Thursday's injury and roster moves, including the Jaguars removing 11 players from the team's reserve/COVID list.
news

Baltimore Ravens plan to sign WR Dez Bryant to practice squad 

The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad if his pending workout goes well and he passes his physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Minnesota Vikings trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore Ravens

The already vaunted Ravens defense have added another big piece to the puzzle, acquiring Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue﻿ in a shocking midseason trade, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Robert Woods not fretting lack of usage in Rams' offense: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay and OC Kevin O'Connell have shifted the Rams' offense from a pass-first approach to a ground-heavy plan to open 2020.  Wide receiver Robert Woods, whose numbers have been down this season, isn't fretting not seeing as many targets, as long as the Rams find Ws. 
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock embracing 'Darth Vader' role in Week 7 clash vs. Chiefs

﻿Drew Lock﻿ grew up in Missouri as a Kansas City Chiefs fan, with a family that would spend some Sundays at Arrowhead Stadium rooting for their favorite team. Sunday, when Denver hosts K.C. for an AFC West matchup, Lock's family members will trade their red gear for Broncos orange to support the QB.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns' 4-2 record 'has never felt so much like 0-6 before'

Despite the positives that got the Browns to a winning record for the first time since 2014, dark clouds continue to hover over Cleveland after a Week 6 beatdown by the Steelers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield voiced his frustration regarding the team's inconsistent start. 
news

Eagles TE Zach Ertz (ankle) placed on IR, expected to miss 4-6 weeks 

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 loss to the Ravens, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football on Thursday.
