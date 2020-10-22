Week 7 schedule changes: NFL moves Seahawks-Cardinals to 'SNF'; Bucs-Raiders earlier kickoff

Sunday Night Football is on the move.

The NFL announced Thursday the Week 7 SNF game will now feature the Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC at State Farm Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders tilt initially scheduled in the prime-time slot will move to 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

The decision comes as the Raiders deal with the fallout from multiple positive COVID-19 tests this week.

Swapping the games allows the NFL flexibility for the Bucs-Raiders game to be pushed to a later date if necessary while ensuring a matchup remains in the SNF slot.

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football," the league said in a statement. "We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

In the ultimate Just In Case season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is using a JIC card by swapping Sunday matchups.

Raiders corner ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ went on reserve/COVID-19 on Monday. Right tackle ﻿Trent Brown﻿ was placed on the list Wednesday. The Raiders' entire starting offensive line was sent home this week to isolate after contact tracing. Safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ also is currently in isolation.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the players sent home Wednesday have been deemed "high risk" close contacts and will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also reported that the Raiders had zero new positive cases from Wednesday's round of testing, so the players' placement on the COVID-19 list is related to potential exposure tot the virus.

Pelissero also reported Thursday that NFL and NFLPA currently are reviewing the Raiders' recent issues related to the novel coronavirus.