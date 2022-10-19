NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LB Joe Bachie (knee) designated to return to practice
SIGNINGS
- S Deionte Thompson (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DB Cody Davis will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- G Andrus Peat suffered a pectoral strain in last week's game and is considered week-to-week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. This indicates Peat will miss this week's Thursday night game versus the Cardinals, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- OL Chris Glaser (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is not practicing Wednesday, per coach Robert Saleh. Saleh also said Johnson is probably going to be out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
INJURIES
- T Josh Wells (calf) designated for return
SIGNINGS
- TE David Wells (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RB Alex Armah (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- T Christian DiLauro (from practice squad)