NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 19

Published: Oct 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • LB Joe Bachie (knee) designated to return to practice
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-4-0

SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • DB Cody Davis will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

  • G Andrus Peat suffered a pectoral strain in last week's game and is considered week-to-week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. This indicates Peat will miss this week's Thursday night game versus the Cardinals, per Rapoport.


New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 4-2-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is not practicing Wednesday, per coach Robert Saleh. Saleh also said Johnson is probably going to be out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 2-4-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

