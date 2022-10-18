Around the NFL

Veteran WR Desean Jackson returning to sign with Ravens

Published: Oct 18, 2022
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

DeSean Jackson let it be known he's interested in making a comeback, and the Baltimore Ravens were listening.

Jackson, a free agent who last played in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders, is signing with the Ravens after a workout on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per Jackson's agent.

The veteran speedster recently announced on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live tour that he was not retired and interested in a comeback. He pointed out three teams he was interested in: the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and the Ravens.

Wide receiver depth has long been a concern for the Ravens and it's gotten all the more shallow recently with Rashod Bateman missing time due to a groin injury.

A big-play maven throughout his 14-year career, the 35-year-old Jackson could potentially add another wrinkle over the top for the Baltimore offense as he looks to former a Jackson-Jackson connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Drafted by the Eagles with the 49th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft, Jackson spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia. He later returned to the Eagles for a two-season stint and also played for Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and split time with the Rams and Raiders in 2021.

In April, Jackson indicated he might be done with football. He said he was "not really sure" if he was going to play in 2022, but he did offer the caveat that a return could happen with the right club. At the time, he didn't mention the Ravens, but he did recently.

A Jackson comeback is in store with the Ravens.

