Around the NFL

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Published: Apr 21, 2022 at 09:48 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Following 14 seasons in the NFL, one of the league's fastest players might be coming to the finish line.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

"I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not," Jackson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss. "I know I announced and said I was going to play. It's just really at this point where I'm at in my life, it's gotta be the right fit.

"My career's been one helluva ride."

That ride most recently took him to Las Vegas, where he played seven games with the Raiders in 2021 after beginning the season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson and the eventual Super Bowl-champion Rams weren't the right fit, which led to Jackson wanting and receiving his release. He landed with the Raiders, who were the fifth team of his NFL career, joining the Philadelphia Eagles (twice), Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson posted 20 catches for 454 yards (22.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns combined with the Rams and Raiders, so he still has the legs to be a game-breaker.

A big-play demon who's had a catch of 40-plus yards in every one of his seasons and a catch of more than 50 in all but one, Jackson has averaged 17.6 yards per catch over his career, with 632 receptions for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns. He's led the NFL in yard per catch in four seasons and posted 1,000 yards receiving in five seasons.

"I've already surpassed every level I ever thought I accomplished," Jackson said.

If it is a career for Jackson, it's been an exciting one. It began with the Eagles taking him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft after decorated days at Long Beach Poly in high school and Cal in college. Jackson made an instant impact in the Eagles' starting lineup as a receiver who was also a weapon running the ball and as one of the NFL's top return men. After six seasons in Philly, Jackson moved on to Washington and then eventually Tampa Bay, where ultimately his best days concluded as injuries have plagued him since. Still, he's always been a threat for at least one game-changing play per contest, which he showed as recently as last season when he hauled in a 56-yard touchdown for the Raiders in an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

As for what the right situation would be to bring him back for Year No. 15, Jackson said it would need to include a "great quarterback," before listing some of his top destinations.

"Chiefs may be one," said Jackson, who was drafted and played for current Kansas City head coach Andy Reid with the Eagles. "The Browns. Russell Wilson in Denver. Green Bay. You on the right track, so we'll see for sure."

Related Content

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

news

Daryle Lamonica, former Raiders star and Super Bowl II QB, dies at 80

Daryle Lamonica, who starred under center for the Oakland Raiders in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 80.

news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on possibility of trading A.J. Brown: 'I do not foresee that happening'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said he does not "foresee that happening" when asked about the possibility of trading A.J. Brown. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract in an offseason that has seen multiple high-profile wide receivers swap teams.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'going to let the chips fall where they may' as he continues shoulder rehab

There's been little to no movement on Jimmy Garoppolo's status with the 49ers since he last spoke with reporters. The same could be said about Garoppolo's ability to throw at this point in time.

news

Jared Goff would have 'no concern' if Lions select QB in upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit is expected to replace Jared Goff under center at some point in the near future. The Lions QB said Wednesday he wouldn't be concerned if the team selected his potential successor in next week's draft.

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett ready to start if needed: 'I've always prepared myself like a starter'

With a potential suspension looming for new quarterback Deshaun Watson and the anticipated departure of Baker Mayfield, the Browns have brought in Jacoby Brissett as a backup quarterback who could fill in as the starter. Brissett's career has been defined by being the backstop QB thrust into the starting role.

news

Frank Reich sees 'a lot of upside' with Colts' young WRs despite 'outside perception'

The Colts have upgraded most of the roster this offseason, save for one position: wide receiver. While Indy hasn't added to the receiver room, which needs a sidekick for Michael Pittman Jr., coach Frank Reich said that he doesn't see the glaring need most do.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay on voluntary practices: 'Everyone should definitely be here'

Most key Giants players reported to the voluntary workouts to get a taste of new coach Brian Daboll's scheme. After struggling last season, big-money receiver Kenny Golladay was in attendance.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't feel 'more pressure' after offseason upgrades

Miami hired an offensive-minded coach in Mike McDaniel and added Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and Terron Armstead among others to put Tua Tagovailoa in a position to succeed. If he fails, there will be no more excuses.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW