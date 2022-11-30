NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 30

Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-8-0

SIGNINGS

Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • TE Kyle Pitts has been ruled out for the rest of the season following his surgery for a torn MCL that he suffered against the Bears in Week 11, per coach Arthur Smith.
  • G Elijah Wilkinson designated to return from injured reserve.
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 7-4-0

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • RB J.K. Dobbins, who underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure in late October was designated to return to practice.
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-9-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Tim Boyle signed to the active roster off the Lions practice squad, the team announced.
  • DL Andrew Brown signed to the active roster off the Cardinals practice squad, the team announced.


INJURIES

  • QB Justin Fields (shoulder) will be limited in practice and is day to day, per coach Matt Eberflus.
  • QB Trevor Siemian (oblique) will not practice and is day to day, per Eberflus.
  • DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) placed on injured reserve.
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR James Washington (broken foot) is expected to have his 21-day practice window open by the team, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, oblique) won't practice but most likely will later this week, per coach Matt LaFleur. "We'll take it one day at a time," LaFleur said.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Travis Etienne (foot) is going to go participate in some of the walkthrough practices and it's going to be day to day with his injury, per head coach Doug Pederson.
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 9-2-0

INJURIES

Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 9-2-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 10-1-0

INJURIES

  • DT Jordan Davis (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and his 21-day practice window open by the team, the team announced.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Najee Harris (abdominal) did not suffer a major injury in Monday's game against the Colts, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. His status this week is up in the air versus the Falcons and he'll be re-evaluated as the practice week goes on, Rapoport added.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 5-6-0

INJURIES

  • DB Logan Ryan (foot) has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window, the team announced.
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

  • OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck) has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window, the team announced.
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-5-0

INJURIES

  • G Wes Schweitzer (concussion) has been designated to return from injured reserve and his 21-day practice window open by the team, the team announced.

