NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 30

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Andre Baccellia (practice squad)
INJURIES
- TE Kyle Pitts has been ruled out for the rest of the season following his surgery for a torn MCL that he suffered against the Bears in Week 11, per coach Arthur Smith.
- G Elijah Wilkinson designated to return from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- WR Shemar Bridges (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB J.K. Dobbins, who underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure in late October was designated to return to practice.
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (right elbow) was full participant at practice.
- WR Khalil Shakir (illness) full
- OT Dion Dawkins (ankle; DNP) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.
- C Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) full
- DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) full
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) full
- LB Von Miller (knee; DNP) has been ruled out for Thursday's game.
SIGNINGS
- QB Tim Boyle signed to the active roster off the Lions practice squad, the team announced.
- DL Andrew Brown signed to the active roster off the Cardinals practice squad, the team announced.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (shoulder) will be limited in practice and is day to day, per coach Matt Eberflus.
- QB Trevor Siemian (oblique) will not practice and is day to day, per Eberflus.
- DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- WR James Washington (broken foot) is expected to have his 21-day practice window open by the team, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, oblique) won't practice but most likely will later this week, per coach Matt LaFleur. "We'll take it one day at a time," LaFleur said.
INJURIES
- RB Travis Etienne (foot) is going to go participate in some of the walkthrough practices and it's going to be day to day with his injury, per head coach Doug Pederson.
INJURIES
- RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) won't practice, per coach Andy Reid.
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is sick today, per Reid.
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) "is getting better" but won't practice today, per Reid.
INJURIES
- CB Andrew Booth Jr. (knee) placed on injured reserve.
- TE Ben Ellefson (groin) activated from injured reserve
INJURIES
- RB Michael Carter (low ankle) will not practice but has a chance to play on Sunday.
- DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) will be limited in practice.
- CB D.J. Reed (personal) will not practice.
INJURIES
- DT Jordan Davis (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and his 21-day practice window open by the team, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR Auden Tate (practice squad)
- WR Kawaan Baker (practice squad)
- OL Tyrese Robinson (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Marvin Wilson (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Najee Harris (abdominal) did not suffer a major injury in Monday's game against the Colts, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. His status this week is up in the air versus the Falcons and he'll be re-evaluated as the practice week goes on, Rapoport added.
INJURIES
- DB Logan Ryan (foot) has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window, the team announced.
INJURIES
- OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck) has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window, the team announced.
INJURIES
- G Wes Schweitzer (concussion) has been designated to return from injured reserve and his 21-day practice window open by the team, the team announced.