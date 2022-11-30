Packers HC Matt LaFleur expects QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) to play Sunday vs. Bears

Despite battling a rib injury, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he planned to be on the field on Sunday against the Bears.

Head coach Matt LaFleur reflected the same expectations as his QB one day later.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday if he expects Rodgers to play in Week 13, LaFluer gave a short answer: "Yes."

Although Rodgers won't practice on Wednesday, LaFluer told reporters that he expects his 38-year-old signal-caller to practice at some point this week.

In his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed his scans came back clean after taking a hit between two Eagles defenders during Sunday night's loss to the Eagles.

"I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said on Tuesday.

With Rodgers exiting the game in the third quarter, third-year QB Jordan Love came on in relief. Rodgers finished the game with 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.

As for the Packers' opponent, the Bears are also dealing with injuries at the QB position. Justin Fields, who missed Week 12, is dealing with a shoulder injury and practiced in a limited capacity, and Trevor Siemian (oblique) will not practice, per head coach Matt Eberflus.

The Bears also signed QB Tim Boyle off the Lions' practice squad on Wednesday.