NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- RB D'Onta Foreman signing with Cleveland, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- OT Matt Peart signed a one-year deal with Denver, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo's one-year contract has a base value of $4.5 million and is worth up to $12 million based on incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The deal includes Garoppolo's two-game suspension, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- WR Mike Williams, who signed a one-year deal with New York, said Tuesday he's four and half months removed from ACL surgery and expects to be ready for Week 1.
- RT Morgan Moses, who was acquired in a trade this offseason, told reporters Tuesday that he underwent surgery six weeks ago to repair a torn pectoral, an injury he played through during the 2023 season.
COACHING NEWS
- Anthony Midget has been named assistant secondary coach.