News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 20

Published: Mar 20, 2024 at 12:33 PM Updated: Mar 20, 2024 at 02:11 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

  • RB ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿ signing with Cleveland, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • OT ﻿Matt Peart﻿ signed a one-year deal with Denver, the team announced.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SIGNINGS

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo's one-year contract has a base value of $4.5 million and is worth up to $12 million based on incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The deal includes Garoppolo's two-game suspension, per Rapoport. 
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • WR Mike Williams, who signed a one-year deal with New York, said Tuesday he's four and half months removed from ACL surgery and expects to be ready for Week 1.
  • RT Morgan Moses, who was acquired in a trade this offseason, told reporters Tuesday that he underwent surgery six weeks ago to repair a torn pectoral, an injury he played through during the 2023 season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

COACHING NEWS

  • Anthony Midget has been named assistant secondary coach.

