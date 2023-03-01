NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
FREE AGENCY
- QB Derek Carr met with Panthers owner David Tepper at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Aaron Rodgers spoke following the completion of his darkness retreat and indicated he'll have an answer on his future soon: "For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it's best for a decision earlier."
COACHING HIRES
- Cam Turner is being hired as the Colts' quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Turner spent the last four seasons with the Cardinals, including two as the QB coach/co-pass game coordinator.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere in 2023 according to Chargers GM Tom Telesco. "He’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joyner," Telesco said Wednesday on Good Morning Football. "He’s an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback and we need weapons around him. There’s never been any thought of that."
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa's durability is admittedly giving Dolphins GM Chris Grier some concern but not enough to keep him long-term, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. “I can’t lie and say no," Grier told Wolfe of Tagovailoa's health. "But it's not something that’s going to make us afraid to do something long-term." Grier went on to rave about Tagovailoa's growth in the 2022 season and his bond with head coach Mike McDaniel.
FREE AGENCY
- QB Derek Carr had his second meeting with the Saints on Tuesday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
FREE AGENCY
- QB Derek Carr is meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson today at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Carr met with Jets GM Joe Douglas on Tuesday.