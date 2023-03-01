Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 1

Published: Mar 01, 2023 at 09:48 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

FREE AGENCY

  • QB Derek Carr met with Panthers owner David Tepper at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Aaron Rodgers spoke following the completion of his darkness retreat and indicated he'll have an answer on his future soon: "For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it's best for a decision earlier."
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

COACHING HIRES

  • Cam Turner is being hired as the Colts' quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Turner spent the last four seasons with the Cardinals, including two as the QB coach/co-pass game coordinator.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere in 2023 according to Chargers GM Tom Telesco. "He’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joyner," Telesco said Wednesday on Good Morning Football. "He’s an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback and we need weapons around him. There’s never been any thought of that."
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 9-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa's durability is admittedly giving Dolphins GM Chris Grier some concern but not enough to keep him long-term, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. “I can’t lie and say no," Grier told Wolfe of Tagovailoa's health. "But it's not something that’s going to make us afraid to do something long-term." Grier went on to rave about Tagovailoa's growth in the 2022 season and his bond with head coach Mike McDaniel.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

FREE AGENCY

  • QB Derek Carr had his second meeting with the Saints on Tuesday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
New York Jets
New York Jets

FREE AGENCY

  • QB Derek Carr is meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson today at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Carr met with Jets GM Joe Douglas on Tuesday.

news

Top draft prospect Jalen Carter subject of arrest warrants for reckless driving, racing in connection with fatal crash

University of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the subject of arrest warrants in Athens, Georgia, on reckless driving and racing charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a fatal car crash on Jan. 15, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said on Wednesday.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers finishes retreat, addresses future: 'I don't want to drag anybody around'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time since completing his darkness retreat. Although he does not have a decision yet, he recognizes the benefit of giving the team an answer in the near future.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says WR Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere: 'He's our Andre Reed. He's our Charlie Joiner'

With L.A. needing to get under the cap and rumors of Keenan Allen becoming a cut candidate, Chargers GM Tom Telesco said Wednesday on GMFB that the veteran WR isn't going anywhere.

news

GM Howie Roseman on Eagles' success with push play: 'All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works'

The Philadelphia Eagles converted 90% of QB sneaks this season and while the push play has been legal since 2005, no team employed it with as much dominance as the 2022 Eagles. When asked about his team's success with the play, GM Howie Roseman said, "All I know is everything we're doing is legal and works."

news

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman not talking about QB Jalen Hurts contract discussions

Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman called quarterback Jalen Hurts an "elite talent" but wouldn't dive into specifics on negations.

news

Duke Tobin unsure on Joe Mixon returning as Bengals weigh contracts: 'I don't have the answers'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has several contracts and extensions to weigh as Cincinnati looks to stay a Super Bowl favorite in 2023, and he's been unwilling to give a concrete answer on running back Joe Mixon's future.

news

New general manager Ran Carthon: QB Ryan Tannehill 'will be a Titan'

Ryan Tannehill's injuries, Tennessee's struggles and the existence of 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis have prompted many to wonder whether the veteran quarterback's time with the Titans is nearing an end. New general manager Ran Carthon pushed back against this notion Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Browns, Jets to open 2023 NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The NFL's 2023 Hall of Fame Game will feature the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, the Hall announced Tuesday.

news

Eagles promote QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator, hire Sean Desai as defensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator and hired Sean Desai as defensive coordinator.

news

GM John Lynch: 49ers could add veteran quarterback as Trey Lance, Brock Purdy return from injuries

With Brock Purdy and Trey Lance coming off injuries, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch didn't rule out adding a veteran signal-caller this offseason.

news

Buccaneers plan to release RB Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers are planning to release RB Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins on March 15, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

