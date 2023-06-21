NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 21

Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

COACHING MOVES

  • Eric Washington, the Bills defensive line coach/senior defensive assistant, has been promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

RETIREMENTS

  • OLB Alec Ogletree, a 2013 NFL Draft first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams, announced his retirement Tuesday on Instagram. Ogletree, 31, played five seasons for the Rams, two with the Giants and one apiece with the Jets and Bears. He spent the 2021 season with Chicago and did not play in 2022. Ogletree played in 111 career games with 110 starts, 766 tackles, 12 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • CB Trill Williams said recently he has been cleared to resume football activities after he suffered a torn ACL in his rookie campaign. “I feel fantastic,” Williams said, via USA Today's Mike Masala, at a charity softball game. “I got cleared towards the end of OTAs, and I’m just ready to go back out there and compete and prove to myself and show coaches and everybody else what I can do and what my ability (is).”
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

ROSTER CUTS

