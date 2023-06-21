NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING MOVES
- Eric Washington, the Bills defensive line coach/senior defensive assistant, has been promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach.
SIGNINGS
- OT Warren McClendon, a fifth-round pick, signed his rookie contract
- LB Nick Hampton, a fifth-round pick, signed his rookie contract
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Sam James waived
RETIREMENTS
- OLB Alec Ogletree, a 2013 NFL Draft first-round pick of the St. Louis Rams, announced his retirement Tuesday on Instagram. Ogletree, 31, played five seasons for the Rams, two with the Giants and one apiece with the Jets and Bears. He spent the 2021 season with Chicago and did not play in 2022. Ogletree played in 111 career games with 110 starts, 766 tackles, 12 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles.
INJURIES
- CB Trill Williams said recently he has been cleared to resume football activities after he suffered a torn ACL in his rookie campaign. “I feel fantastic,” Williams said, via USA Today's Mike Masala, at a charity softball game. “I got cleared towards the end of OTAs, and I’m just ready to go back out there and compete and prove to myself and show coaches and everybody else what I can do and what my ability (is).”
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Mariano Sori-Marin waived