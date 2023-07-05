Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 5

Published: Jul 05, 2023 at 03:20 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Miami Dolphins
SIGNINGS

  • CB Cam Smith, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie contract. 
Washington Commanders
RETIREMENTS

  • C Chase Roullier announced his retirement on Wednesday after six seasons in the NFL, all of which spent in Washington. The current free agent and former sixth-round pick has been limited to ten games the past two seasons due to multiple injuries. "These two years have also given me a lot of time to reflect and gain clarity on my priorities in life," Roullier wrote on Instagram. "This decision has not been an easy one, but after lots of prayer and processing I am confident that it is the right one."

news

Bills' Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs situation in minicamp was overblown: 'No reason to continue talking about it'

Bills QB Josh Allen insists WR Stefon Diggs' excused absence from the first day of mandatory minicamp last month is something the media as blown out of proportion.

news

QB Sam Darnold: Learning Niners' offense 'a work in progress'

Expected to battle with Trey Lance for spots on the San Francisco 49ers' QB depth chart, Sam Darnold said learning the Niners' offense is a 'work in progress.'

news

Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El on Jameson Williams: 'I don't have to motivate him much when it comes to ball'

Following the announcement of the WR Jameson Williams' six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Detroit Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, a former nine-year pro, said mentoring Williams off the field has become more vital than keeping the young wideout on track on the gridiron.

news

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs ranks Jared Goff in 'top five' among NFC QBs: 'Everybody sleeps on my dog'

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs believes Detroit can "shock the world' against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Part of his reasoning is that he believes quarterback Jared Goff is a top-five quarterback in the NFC.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on QB Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy making him special: 'Everybody sees it'

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa both in college and in the pros, and he believes the quarterback's most special quality is his YAC-friendly ball placement.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen believes he's the fastest player in NFL

Devon Allen, a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and two-time Olympic track star, had the utmost confidence when asked on Monday if he's the fastest player in the league.

news

NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

NFL teams and players joined in on social media to celebrate the Fourth of July.

news

Will Najee Harris maintain workhorse role with Steelers?

Since his 2021 rookie season, Steelers running back Najee Harris leads the NFL with 579 carries and 694 touches, per NFL Research. Will Harris continue to be a workhorse for Pittsburgh in 2023?

news

Bills S Damar Hamlin throws out first pitch Monday as part of Yankees' HOPE Week Initiative

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helped kick off the Yankees' 14th annual HOPE Week by throwing out the first pitch at New York's Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles.

news

Saints TE Foster Moreau announces he is in 'full remission' from Hodgkin lymphoma

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau tweeted on Monday that he is in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma.

news

Vince Tobin, former Cardinals head coach, dies at 79

Vince Tobin, a former Cardinals head coach who led one of the franchise's most memorable playoff wins, died Monday morning, the team announced. He was 79.

