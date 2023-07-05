NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- CB Cam Smith, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
RETIREMENTS
- C Chase Roullier announced his retirement on Wednesday after six seasons in the NFL, all of which spent in Washington. The current free agent and former sixth-round pick has been limited to ten games the past two seasons due to multiple injuries. "These two years have also given me a lot of time to reflect and gain clarity on my priorities in life," Roullier wrote on Instagram. "This decision has not been an easy one, but after lots of prayer and processing I am confident that it is the right one."