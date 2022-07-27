NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 27

Kelce caught 92 passes for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last season and is considered perhaps the NFL's best tight end, especially with Rob Gronkowski officially retired. Prior to the contract adjustment, Kelce might arguably have been considered one of the more underpaid players in the NFL, despite having signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension prior to the 2020 season.

Now, after a tight-end record six straight years with more than 1,000 yards receiving, that's changed. Kelce, 32, remains under contract through the 2025 season. Before the contract changes were enacted, he was slated to have salary-cap hits of $16.4 million in 2024 and $18.65 million in 2025.