NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 27

The Kansas City Chiefs and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a contract adjustment for the 2022 season, moving up $3 million from the back of his deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Kelce caught 92 passes for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last season and is considered perhaps the NFL's best tight end, especially with Rob Gronkowski officially retired. Prior to the contract adjustment, Kelce might arguably have been considered one of the more underpaid players in the NFL, despite having signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension prior to the 2020 season.
Now, after a tight-end record six straight years with more than 1,000 yards receiving, that's changed. Kelce, 32, remains under contract through the 2025 season. Before the contract changes were enacted, he was slated to have salary-cap hits of $16.4 million in 2024 and $18.65 million in 2025.
Tyreek Hill might be gone to Miami, but Patrick Mahomes still has Kelce -- and now Kelce has more money to properly reflect just how valuable he is considered in Kansas City. The team also gets help by reducing some of the future cap hits he'd have been due later in his career and pushing the money he'll receive up to this season.
Roster moves
- The Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of wide receiver Bailey Gaither.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed quarterback Drew Plitt and waived cornerback John Brannon.
- The Denver Broncos are signing veteran tackle Cameron Fleming, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source. The team has since announced the signing.
- The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of cornerback Tino Ellis.
- The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of tight end Jaeden Graham, center Cameron Tom and wide receiver Lance Lenoir. The team placed TE Richard Rodgers, offensive lineman Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the PUP list and released tackle Jarrid Williams.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced the signing of wide receiver Julio Jones, which was previously reported by Pelissero.
Injuries
- The Baltimore Ravens have placed guard Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury list.
- The Carolina Panthers place cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) on the physically unable to perform list.
- The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Roquan Smith on the PUP list to start camp. Smith was not expected to participate in training camp due to issues with his contract. Chicago also placed defensive lineman Sam Kamara on the PUP list and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Michael Joseph and receiver Tajae Sharpe on the non-football injury list.
- The Cincinnati Bengals activated guard Alex Cappa and running back Samaje Perine from the PUP list.
- The Dallas Cowboys placed receivers Michael Gallup and Dontario Drummond, cornerback Quandre Mosely and linebacker Aaron Hansford on the PUP list and linebacker Damone Clark on reserve/NFI.
- Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tom Compton will be placed on the PUP list after undergoing back surgery, coach Nathaniel Hackett said.
- The Detroit Lions placed fullback Jason Cabinda on the PUP list, safety C.J. Moore on the non-football injury list and tackle Dan Skipper on the non-football illness list.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated safety Rodney McLeod and defensive end Tyquan Lewis from the PUP list.
- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said cornerback Byron Jones (ankle), who is on the PUP list, and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) are preparing to be ready for their Week 1 opener. He added a handful of players, including starting left tackle Terron Armstead and fullback Alec Ingold, will be limited to start camp.
- The New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger (quad) was activated from the PUP list.
- The New York Jets activated tackle George Fant (knee) from the PUP list.
- The San Francisco 49ers placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) and tight end Charlie Woerner (core) on the team's PUP list. Rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) was placed on the NFI list.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) has avoided starting training camp on the team's PUP list, NFL Network's Sara Walsh reported Wednesday on Good Morning Football. Godwin suffered a torn ACL and MCL against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 of the 2021 season.
Retirements
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashaan Melvin is retiring, the team announced. Melvin, 32, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013, playing for the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Ravens, Patriots, Colts, Raiders, Jaguars and Panthers over the course of his nine-year career. Melvin played in 10 games for Carolina in 2021, starting two.
