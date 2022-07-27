Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (knee) avoids PUP list to begin training camp

Published: Jul 27, 2022 at 09:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't leaving any stone unturned at receiver entering 2022, and they received some surprising news related to the position on Wednesday.

Chris Godwin will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network's Sara Walsh reported on Good Morning Football. Godwin underwent ACL surgery in early January to repair a knee injury suffered in Week 15, putting him on a timeline that would seem to project for an in-season return and require starting camp on the PUP list. Instead, things seem to be ahead of schedule.

Godwin's role in Tampa Bay's offense cannot be understated. Despite playing less than a full season, he led the Buccaneers in receiving with 1,103 yards in 2021, tacking on five touchdowns as a key target for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers have quite a one-two punch in Godwin and Evans, and the club understandably entered 2022 intent on keeping them together.

Despite the injury, Tampa Bay doubled down by handing Godwin the franchise tag for a second straight year before signing him to a three-year, $60 million deal.

The Penn State product rose from a 2017 third-round pick to a star pass catcher playing with the best quarterback to ever take the field. With a very limited title-contention window left with Brady, the Buccaneers have dedicated every resource toward winning immediately, as indicated by the Tuesday signing of Julio Jones.

Godwin's status, while unconfirmed, points toward a quicker return than anticipated. If he can take the field fully healthy and become the latest athlete to defy modern medicine, it will only increase Brady's chances of winning an eighth ring.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo remains unsigned, holding out of training camp

Ravens rookie pass rusher David Ojabo is unsigned and holding out for the start of Ravens training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical, won't be placed on PUP list

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening that Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical and will not be placed on the PUP list as training camp kicks off.

news

Kyler Murray's Cardinals teammates confident in QB's work ethic, knowledge for game

Following news Monday that Kyler Murray's extension with the Cardinals included a clause mandating "four hours of independent study" each game week, Arizona tight end Zach Ertz and safety Budda Baker backed their QB's focus and aptitude for the game.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on Chase Young (ACL) being placed on PUP: No timetable for return

Former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young was the most notable Washington Commanders player placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, and he is also likely to be the one sidelined for the longest amount of time.

news

Jaguars' Josh Allen on Doug Pederson: 'It feels good to be part of a professional locker room'

The Jaguars are enjoying life so far with new head coach Doug Pederson. Linebacker Josh Allen: "It feels good to be part of a professional locker room."

news

Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist) starting training camp on NFI list after falling off bike

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is headed to the non-football injury list with a wrist injury sustained when he fell off a bike during a vacation, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in a Tuesday news conference.

news

Buccaneers signing wide receiver Julio Jones to one-year deal worth $6 million

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing WR Julio Jones to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source.

news

Jerry Jones backs Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy following job security questions

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones cleared up any rumors of doubt in head coach Mike McCarthy following a question on the head coach's job security in Dallas.

news

Deebo Samuel reports to 49ers camp; GM John Lynch 'hopeful' contract will get done in 'near future'

Deebo Samuel reported for San Francisco 49ers training camp. Now the hope is a long-term deal can be struck. Niners general manager John Lynch said Tuesday that he's optimistic an extension can get done soon.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson retiring after five seasons due to neck injury

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Seahawks running back Chris Carson will retire after five seasons due to the neck injury that prematurely ended his 2021 season.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers evokes 'Con Air,' Derrick Henry likely to not play in preseason games

The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW