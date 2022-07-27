K.J. Wright signs one-day contract to retire with Seahawks

After an offseason full of veteran departures, the Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar friend. But not to play again.

K.J. Wright, who was one of the best linebackers in franchise history, signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday so he can retire as a member of the organization.

A fourth-round pick in 2011, Wright quickly became a key member of one of the most vaunted defenses -- Seattle's "Legion of Boom" -- that won Super Bowl XLVIII and made another. In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wright totaled 941 tackles, 66 tackles for losses, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six interceptions and 144 games (140 starts), earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

Those were Wright's considerable on-field contributions. The former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee also was regarded as one of the most charitable and philanthropic Seahawks players off the field, too, both locally in Seattle and abroad.

Wright spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, making 51 tackles in 17 games (eight starts). In May, Wright told Trey Wingo on his Half-Forgotten History Podcast that he was very much interested in a return to Seattle, where it all began.

"I just want to go back home," Wright said at the time. "I think it's that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me."

This reunion will not be about extending Wright's career, but rather honoring it. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll once called Wright "a perfect teammate." Fellow ex-Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said of Wright in 2020: "He means everything to our team, to the organization, to the community, to this football family."