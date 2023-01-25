Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 25

Published: Jan 25, 2023 at 01:13 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Frank Reich, former Colts head coach, will have second interview for Panthers' head coaching job Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach for the last 12 games of 2022 season, completed a second interview for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Pelissero reported.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator, will have a second interview for the Colts' head coaching job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Jeff Saturday, Colts interim head coach for the last eight games of 2022 season, will have a second interview for the head coaching job Wednesday, Rapoport reported, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 15-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will practice Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has a chance to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, per Reid.
  • TE Jody Fortson (elbow) also had a chance to be activated off IR.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 9-9-0

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach, will interview for the Dolphins' defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
  • Vic Fangio, former Broncos head coach, will interview for the defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Kris Richard, Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, was requested to interview for the defensive coordinator job, Rapoport reported, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 15-3-0

INJURIES

  • All players will practice at some level on Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters.
  • WR A.J. Brown told reporters that he's "good to go" for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers
  • CB Avonte Maddox (toe) will hopefully be ready to play Sunday, per Sirianni. Maddox last played in Week 15.

