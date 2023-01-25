NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Frank Reich, former Colts head coach, will have second interview for Panthers' head coaching job Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach for the last 12 games of 2022 season, completed a second interview for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Pelissero reported.
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator, will have a second interview for the Colts' head coaching job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Jeff Saturday, Colts interim head coach for the last eight games of 2022 season, will have a second interview for the head coaching job Wednesday, Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will practice Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has a chance to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, per Reid.
- TE Jody Fortson (elbow) also had a chance to be activated off IR.
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach, will interview for the Dolphins' defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Vic Fangio, former Broncos head coach, will interview for the defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Kris Richard, Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, was requested to interview for the defensive coordinator job, Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- All players will practice at some level on Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters.
- WR A.J. Brown told reporters that he's "good to go" for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers
- CB Avonte Maddox (toe) will hopefully be ready to play Sunday, per Sirianni. Maddox last played in Week 15.