NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 22

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING NEWS
- Ben Steele is being hired as the Cardinals' new tight ends coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- DeMarcus Covington, current Patriots DL coach, interviewed for the Cardinals' defensive coordinator job, which went to former Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis on Feb. 18, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources.
COACHING NEWS
- Willie Taggart is expected to be hired as the Ravens' new running backs coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Taggart, who was the former head coach at FAU, Florida State, Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky, was once Jim Harbaugh’s RBs coach at Stanford and now joins his brother in Baltimore.
- LS Cal Adomitis
COACHING NEWS
- DeMarcus Covington, current Patriots DL coach, interviewed for the Chargers' defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport reported on Feb. 20 that Derrick Ansley is expected to be promoted to Chargers DC.
- Doug Belk, current DC at the University of Houston, was another external candidate who interviewed for the Chargers DC position, per Rapoport.
COACHING NEWS
- Joe Kasper, former Eagles assistant coach, is being hired as the new Dolphins safeties coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports, per a source.
COACHING NEWS
- Aaron Curry has been named the Steelers' new linebackers coach. Curry spent the last four seasons in Seattle as a defensive line/defensive end coach.
- FB/LB Nick Bellore signed a two-year extension with the team worth a total of $6.6 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Garafolo adds that Bellore, who made $2.15 million in 2022, will make $3.75 million in 2023. Seattle's special teams captain, Bellore, 33, was slated to be a free agent ahead of his 13th NFL season.
COACHING NEWS
- Greg Lewis is receiving high interest from the Commanders in regards to adding him to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's staff, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.