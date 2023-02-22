Ravens expected to hire Willie Taggart as running backs coach

Taggart now also has a connection to three branches of the Harbaugh coaching tree, first playing quarterback at Western Kentucky for father Jack Harbaugh in the 1990s, later serving as Jim Harbaugh's running backs coach at Stanford from 2007 to 2009 and now joining John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore.

Taggart's first head-coaching job in college was at Western Kentucky in 2010, engineering a massive program overhaul there. He was then a head coach at South Florida (2013-16), Oregon (2017), Florida State (2018-19) and Florida Atlantic (2020-22). His overall record as a head coach was a combined 71-80 at the five stops.