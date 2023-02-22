Around the NFL

Ravens expected to hire Willie Taggart as running backs coach

Published: Feb 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Baltimore Ravens are dipping back into the college ranks to fill out their coaching staff with a fascinating hire.

A week after hiring Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator, the Ravens are expected to add Willie Taggart -- a five-time college football head coach -- as their running backs coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source.

Related Links

Taggart now also has a connection to three branches of the Harbaugh coaching tree, first playing quarterback at Western Kentucky for father Jack Harbaugh in the 1990s, later serving as Jim Harbaugh's running backs coach at Stanford from 2007 to 2009 and now joining John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore.

Taggart's first head-coaching job in college was at Western Kentucky in 2010, engineering a massive program overhaul there. He was then a head coach at South Florida (2013-16), Oregon (2017), Florida State (2018-19) and Florida Atlantic (2020-22). His overall record as a head coach was a combined 71-80 at the five stops.

Since being fired at FAU and prior to accepting the Ravens job, Taggart had served as an analyst for Colorado on Deion Sanders' staff. Craig Ver Steeg, who has been on the Ravens' staff for 15 years, had been Baltimore's running backs coach since the start of the 2019 season.

Related Content

news

Cardinals new HC Jonathan Gannon putting 'complete faith' in DC Nick Rallis to call defense

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, 29, will be calling Arizona's defense in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers' Dom Capers believes DC Ejiro Evero has 'it factor' to be an NFL head coach

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant coach Dom Capers speak on their relationship at Wednesday's introductory press conference.

news

Titans releasing three-time Pro Bowler LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, K Randy Bullock

The Tennessee Titans are releasing longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham, the team announced Wednesday.

news

Patriots safety Devin McCourty to make retirement decision before start of free agency

One longtime Patriots staple returned when the club announced last week that Matthew Slater would continue his career in Foxborough. Now the focus shifts to another longtime veteran: safety Devin McCourty.

news

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Las Vegas might not have 'an immediate answer' at quarterback this year

The Las Vegas Raiders took a sharp turn with their quarterback situation, moving on from Derek Carr. Now general manager Dave Ziegler must choose the next road to drive down, but said that whatever decision is made, the Raiders might not have "an immediate answer" at the position this year.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming UCL repair surgery due to inflammation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming elbow surgery on his doctor's recommendation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported late Tuesday night.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'

Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown realizes just how significant a contract extension is for QB Jalen Hurts this offseason and Brown didn't hesitate to express his devotion to Hurts,  "I love Philly. What I'm about to say … You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go," said Brown.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought'

Ahead of his first season in Carolina, Panthers HC Frank Reich speaks on the importance of investing heavily in his coaching staff and offered a look into building a diverse assortment of respected coaches.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE