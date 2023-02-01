NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Jim Cooter, Jaguars pass game coordinator, has been requested by the Panthers to interview him for the team's vacant offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
STAFF INTERVIEWS
- Duce Staley, Lions assistant head coach, has been requested by the Panthers to interview him for an elevated position on the team's staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach, interviewed for the team's vacant offensive coordinator job, per owner Jerry Jones.
- Jeff Nixon, Panthers running backs coach, interviewed for the team's vacant offensive coordinator job, per owner Jerry Jones.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Nick Caley, Patriots tight ends coach, interviewed for the team's offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
HEAD COACH INTERVIEWS
- Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator, will interview for a second time with the team for their vacant head coaching job Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) listed as full participant in Wednesday's estimated practice report
- WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) DNP
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) DNP
- WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) DNP
- G Trey Smith (ankle) limited
- LB Willie Gay (shoulder) limited
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (concussion) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Tagovailoa met with several medical professionals in the process, and they are confident he’ll be 100% when the time comes for football, Rapoport added.
COACHING NEWS
- The Saints have parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- OT Lane Johnson (groin, resting player) did not participate in Wednesday's estimation practice report.
- G Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player) DNP
- C Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player) DNP
- DE Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) DNP
- CB Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) DNP
RETIREMENTS
- QB Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning in a social media post that he is retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The declaration came exactly a year after Brady announced his retirement in 2022, only to change his mind 40 days later. Choking up as he announced his plan, TB12 insisted this time, it's for good.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Ronald Curry, Saints passing game coordinator/QBs coach, interviewed for the team's open offensive coordinator position on Wednesday.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Anthony Lynn, 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach, is interviewing for the team's offensive coordinator opening Wednesday.