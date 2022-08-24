Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Published: Aug 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Trey Flowers has played the waiting game long enough to reach Week 3 of the preseason without a team. He'll at least audition for one this week.

Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources.

Flowers, a product of the Patriot Way, would have been a very logical fit under the Dolphins' previous regime headed by Brian Flores, but Flowers spent his last two seasons playing under another former Patriots coach, Matt Patricia, in Detroit. The Lions eventually fired Patricia in late November, and released Flowers this offseason after he played in just 14 games combined over the last two seasons.

Flowers began his career in New England, where he ascended from fourth-round pick to quality starter, averaging seven sacks per season from 2016 to 2018. His production earned him a three-year, $56 million deal with the Lions in 2019, but he struggled to stay healthy enough to earn it.

Miami has addressed its defensive edge this offseason, re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah and adding veteran Melvin Ingram. It appears the Dolphins are exploring additional options in preparation for the regular season. We'll wait to see whether they believe Flowers is a fit.

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
  • QB Joe Burrow (appendectomy) told reporters that he will have no limitations during Wednesday's joint practice with the Rams. Burrow returned to practice last week, 19 days after getting his appendix removed during the first week of training camp.
Indianapolis Colts
  • C Ryan Kelly will be held out of practice after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
  • P Rigoberto Sanchez tore his Achilles during Tuesday's practice, the team confirmed Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that the initial fear was Sanchez tore his Achilles. Those fears have come to fruition as the Colts lose their punter with a season-ending injury less than two weeks ahead of Week 1.
New York Giants
  • WR Sterling Shepard is returning to practice on Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll told reporters. Shepard, who began training camp on the physically unable to perform list, is attempting to come back from a torn Achilles he suffered late in the 2021 season. Said Daboll: "It will be good to have him out there."

PRESEASON PARTICIPATION

Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints
Seattle Seahawks
  • QB Geno Smith will get the start in Friday's preseason finale in Dallas, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. Competing with Smith for Seattle's starting QB job, Drew Lock is set to for an abundant amount of snaps on Friday after missing last week's preseason game due to COVID, per Carroll.

RETIREMENTS

Shaquem Griffin
OLB
  • LB Shaquem Griffin on Wednesday announced his retirement from football after four seasons in the NFL. Griffin, the only known one-handed player in NFL history, was a fifth-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old also announced he has accepted a position within the league's Legends Community to help mentor current and former NFL players.

