NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Trey Flowers has played the waiting game long enough to reach Week 3 of the preseason without a team. He'll at least audition for one this week.

Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources.

Flowers, a product of the Patriot Way, would have been a very logical fit under the Dolphins' previous regime headed by Brian Flores, but Flowers spent his last two seasons playing under another former Patriots coach, Matt Patricia, in Detroit. The Lions eventually fired Patricia in late November, and released Flowers this offseason after he played in just 14 games combined over the last two seasons.

Flowers began his career in New England, where he ascended from fourth-round pick to quality starter, averaging seven sacks per season from 2016 to 2018. His production earned him a three-year, $56 million deal with the Lions in 2019, but he struggled to stay healthy enough to earn it.