Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from football, accepts position within NFL's Legends Community

"Plan A, for me, was always to help people," Griffin said on Wednesday. "You know, not knowing how it was going to look, not knowing how it was going to come about, but I always want to pave that way to help anybody. My mom was somebody who always helped somebody and my dad kind of preached to us like, 'Plan B is football. Plan A is what you need to focus on. That's what you got to school for, that's what you get the good grades for.' Now it's starting to become a real thing, and that's why I was smiling so hard because It's an exciting thing. It's bittersweet, yes, but it's an exciting moment to embark on a journey that I always wanted to be in, and that's motivating people, helping people. Having people have that positive mindset; that mentality to be better than what you think you really are because you have so many people who believe in you, love you and sometimes you got to tap into that side to see more for yourself and that's what I was able to do."