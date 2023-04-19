NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- Georgia LB Nolan Smith is visiting the Cardinals today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is being hosted on a top 30 visit today in Atlanta, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson is on a Top 30 visit with the Ravens today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- TCU RB Kendre Miller visited the Panthers earlier this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- TCU RB Kendre Miller is visiting the Lions today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Clemson DT Bryan Bresee is visiting the Colts today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- TCU RB Kendre Miller visited the Jaguars earlier this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Georgia OT Broderick Jones is visiting the Chiefs today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Texas RB Roschon Johnson is visiting the 49ers today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Trey Lance has been the subject of trade calls from other teams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The conversations have been the result of San Francisco fielding the calls, not making them, according to Rapoport, but no trade is imminent.