NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

VISITS

  • Georgia LB Nolan Smith is visiting the Cardinals today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

VISITS

  • Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is being hosted on a top 30 visit today in Atlanta, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. 
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson is on a Top 30 visit with the Ravens today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

VISITS

  • TCU RB Kendre Miller visited the Panthers earlier this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

VISITS

  • TCU RB Kendre Miller is visiting the Lions today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

VISITS

  • Clemson DT Bryan Bresee is visiting the Colts today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

VISITS

  • TCU RB Kendre Miller visited the Jaguars earlier this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

VISITS

  • Georgia OT Broderick Jones is visiting the Chiefs today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

VISITS

  • Texas RB Roschon Johnson is visiting the 49ers today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Trey Lance has been the subject of trade calls from other teams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The conversations have been the result of San Francisco fielding the calls, not making them, according to Rapoport, but no trade is imminent.

