NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 18

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
INJURIES

  • QB Russell Wilson is undergoing an MRI on his hamstring and it could be a "fairly significant" injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
  • LB Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL vs. the Chargers and will miss the rest of the season, Rapoport reported.
Green Bay Packers
INJURIES

  • WR Randall Cobb received positive news that his ankle injury is a sprain that will sideline him 2-4 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cobb originally believed he suffered a fractured ankle Sunday versus the Jets.
Indianapolis Colts
SIGNINGS

New York Jets
SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
INJURIES

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

San Francisco 49ers
RETIREMENTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INJURIES

  • DB Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday to repair a fracture in his foot, with Dr. Martin O'Malley, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Ryan is headed for injured reserve and plans to be back late in the season, Rapoport added.
Tennessee Titans
RETIREMENTS

Washington Commanders
OTHER NEWS

SIGNINGS

  • QB Jake Fromm is signing with the team's practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

