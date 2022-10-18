NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- K Rodrigo Blankenship (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- WR Isaiah Coulter (active roster)
- TE Sammis Reyes (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- QB Russell Wilson is undergoing an MRI on his hamstring and it could be a "fairly significant" injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
- LB Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL vs. the Chargers and will miss the rest of the season, Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Randall Cobb received positive news that his ankle injury is a sprain that will sideline him 2-4 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cobb originally believed he suffered a fractured ankle Sunday versus the Jets.
SIGNINGS
- WR De'Michael Harris (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- OL Conor McDermott (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett remains in the league's concussion protocol but is expected to participate in practice this week, per HC Mike Tomlin. Pickett will start Sunday if he's cleared to play, Tomlin added.
SIGNINGS
- WR Josh Malone (practice squad)
- RB Jason Huntley (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Scott Nelson (practice squad)
RETIREMENTS
- TE Delanie Walker announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the NFL.
INJURIES
- DB Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery on Wednesday to repair a fracture in his foot, with Dr. Martin O'Malley, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Ryan is headed for injured reserve and plans to be back late in the season, Rapoport added.
RETIREMENTS
OTHER NEWS
- QB Taylor Heinicke will start this Sunday's game against the Lions in replace of the injured Carson Wentz (finger), per HC Ron Rivera.
SIGNINGS
- QB Jake Fromm is signing with the team's practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.