NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • WR Amari Cooper (abdomen) could practice this week and will be good to go by training camp, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, per ESPN Cleveland. Cooper underwent surgery this offseason to repair a core muscle injury he played through in 2022.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

OTHER NEWS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

INJURIES

  • WR Jordan Addison, the team's first-round pick, suffered a minor injury at the end of rookie minicamp earlier in May, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Tuesday. Addison has been held out of organized team activities as a precaution, per O'Connell, who did not specify what the injury was.
New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

  • OL Yodny Cajuste, who started three games last season for the Patriots, signed with the club.


ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OTHER NEWS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS


Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

  • G Andrew Norwell was placed on the reserve/PUP list. Washington is expected to release the 31-year-old once he passes a physical, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a league source. Norwell missed the final game of the 2022 season with a hip injury.

