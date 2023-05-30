NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Amari Cooper (abdomen) could practice this week and will be good to go by training camp, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, per ESPN Cleveland. Cooper underwent surgery this offseason to repair a core muscle injury he played through in 2022.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Calvin Ridley was held out of some OTAs for precautionary reasons, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- WR Tyler Johnson agreed to terms with Rams
INJURIES
- WR Jordan Addison, the team's first-round pick, suffered a minor injury at the end of rookie minicamp earlier in May, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Tuesday. Addison has been held out of organized team activities as a precaution, per O'Connell, who did not specify what the injury was.
SIGNINGS
- OL Yodny Cajuste, who started three games last season for the Patriots, signed with the club.
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Eric Smith
OTHER NEWS
- QBs Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will split first-team reps under center, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- OL Peter Skoronski, a 2023 first-round pick, signed his rookie contract. Skoronski was the No. 11 overall pick of the draft.
- DL Jaleel Johnson
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- G Andrew Norwell was placed on the reserve/PUP list. Washington is expected to release the 31-year-old once he passes a physical, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a league source. Norwell missed the final game of the 2022 season with a hip injury.