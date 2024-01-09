NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 9

News roundup

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-15-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Panthers have requested to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-8-0

FIRINGS

  • The Jaguars fired running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, also not renewing the contract of assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Chargers have requested to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • The Chargers have requested to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching position, Pelissero reported.


FRONT OFFICE INTERVIEWS

  • The Chargers have requested to interview Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown for their general manager position, Pelissero reported.
  • The Chargers have requested to interview Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their general manager position, Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • OLB Justin Houston is signing with the Dolphins with injuries piling up at the position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Giants have requested to interview Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for their OL coach position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. The Raiders granted the request, per Garafolo.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

CECOACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Commanders have requested to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.


FRONT OFFICE INTERVIEWS

  • The Commanders are interviewing Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi for the general manager position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

