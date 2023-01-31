NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- QB Tyler Huntley has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
SIGNINGS
- QB Jake Browning is among 12 players to receive reserve/futures contracts.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Jared Goff has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
HC INTERVIEWS
- DeMeco Ryans, current 49ers defensive coordinator, completed his second interview for the Texans head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Trevor Lawrence has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Derek Carr has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
SIGNINGS
- WR/KR Diontae Spencer (reserve/futures)
OTHER NEWS
- DL Cam Heyward has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
INJURIES
- QB Trey Lance (ankle) told reporters Tuesday that he expects to be 100% ready for the team's offseason program. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator, completed his interview for the Bucs OC position on Tuesday.
OTHER NEWS
- The team announced on Tuesday that artificial turf will be installed at Nissan Stadium for the 2023 season.