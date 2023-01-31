Raiders QB Derek Carr named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games as alternate for Joe Burrow

Around the NFL

Quarterback Derek Carr stepped away from the Las Vegas Raiders for the season's final two games but will represent the club in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The team and NFL announced Tuesday that Carr has been named to the Pro Bowl, replacing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

It's Carr's fourth Pro Bowl in eight seasons with the Raiders.

The Raiders benched Carr for the final weeks of the regular season, and he's already said his farewell to his only NFL club. But he's currently still under contract in Vegas, with $40.4 million in compensation becoming fully guaranteed by Feb. 15. The Raiders could work out a trade of Carr before that date, cut him, or squat on his rights, hoping a deal materializes later, similar to Baker Mayfield and the Browns last season.

In the meantime, Carr will join Raiders teammates Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and AJ Cole for perhaps one last hurrah at the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr's addition to the Pro Bowl Games roster completes an overhaul of the AFC's quarterback position. Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl), Josh Allen and Burrow were initially elected. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence replaced Mahomes. And Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, who started four regular-season games for Baltimore, replaced Allen. Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa, the initial alternates, are unavailable due to injury.

