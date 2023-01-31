Raiders QB Derek Carr named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games as alternate for Joe Burrow

The Raiders benched Carr for the final weeks of the regular season, and he's already said his farewell to his only NFL club. But he's currently still under contract in Vegas, with $40.4 million in compensation becoming fully guaranteed by Feb. 15. The Raiders could work out a trade of Carr before that date, cut him, or squat on his rights, hoping a deal materializes later, similar to Baker Mayfield and the Browns last season.