NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 23

- The Falcons have a second interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik scheduled later this week for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Falcons are expected to send a contingent to Detroit next week for second head coaching interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Raiders plan to interview former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for their OC vacancy this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- The Raiders are interviewing former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for their OC vacancy this week, Pelissero reported, per a source.
- The Chargers and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are expected to meet again soon regarding the team's head coaching vacancy, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo reported. Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
- CB A.J. Green was signed to a reserve/future contract.
- The Giants requested an interview with Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Brian Johnson will not return as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- The Commanders are conducting an in-person interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik for their head coaching position on Tuesday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
