NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 23

Published: Jan 23, 2024 at 12:12 PM Updated: Jan 23, 2024 at 12:47 PM
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Falcons have a second interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik scheduled later this week for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Falcons are expected to send a contingent to Detroit next week for second head coaching interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 8-9-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Raiders plan to interview former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for their OC vacancy this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • The Raiders are interviewing former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for their OC vacancy this week, Pelissero reported, per a source.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-12-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Chargers and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are expected to meet again soon regarding the team's head coaching vacancy, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo reported. Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-10-0

SIGNINGS

  • CB A.J. Green was signed to a reserve/future contract.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Giants requested an interview with Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Brian Johnson will not return as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Commanders are conducting an in-person interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik for their head coaching position on Tuesday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Commanders are expected to send a contingent to Detroit next week for second head coaching interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

