NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 21

Published: Feb 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

ROSTER CUTS

  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Feb. 17. Muhammad is expected to receive interest from teams after tallying nine starts with the Bears in 2022, per Rapoport.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

COACHING NEWS

  • The Browns have parted ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, the team announced Tuesday. Priefer had held the position since 2019.
  • Bubba Ventrone, current Colts ST coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the vacant STC role, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
  • Ephraim Banda, current defensive coordinator at Utah State, is expected to be hired as the Browns' new safeties coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • WR Mecole Hardman underwent successful groin repair surgery with Dr. William Meyers this morning, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Hardman, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, clears up an issue that hindered his 2022 season. 
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

COACHING NEWS

  • Chase Blackburn, formerly of the Panthers and Titans' coaching staffs, is being hired as Los Angeles' special teams coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

COACHING NEWS

  • Jesse Minter, current Michigan defensive coordinator, interviewed for the Eagles' vacant DC job, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • Chris Shula, current Rams DB coach/pass game coordinator, interviewed for the Eagles' vacant DC job, per Garafolo.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

COACHING NEWS

  • Skip Peete, former Cowboys RB coach, is heading to Tampa Bay with the same role on Todd Bowles' staff, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. 
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

COACHING NEWS

  • Justin Outten, former Broncos offensive coordinator, has been hired as the Titans' new running backs coach/run game coordinator. 

