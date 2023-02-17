Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 17

Published: Feb 17, 2023 at 09:57 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • DeMarcus Covington, current Patriots DL coach, is being requested for an interview for the Cardinals' vacant defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

OTHER NEWS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Matt Nagy, a Chiefs senior assistant and QBs coach, is quickly emerging as the candidate to become the new offensive coordinator should Eric Bieniemy's hiring in Washington be completed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Friday, per a source. 
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 14-3-0

FINES

  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined $14,111 for lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet of Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco on a fourth-quarter play in Super Bowl LVII, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Gardner-Johnson, who wasn't flagged on the play, will be appealing the fine, per his agent.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

COACHING HIRES

  • Eric Bieniemy, longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator, is working toward a deal to become the new OC in Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Bieniemy is meeting with Ron Rivera Friday for the second consecutive day and should be named OC if all goes well as there's mutual interest on both sides. 

