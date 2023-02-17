NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- DeMarcus Covington, current Patriots DL coach, is being requested for an interview for the Cardinals' vacant defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Aaron Jones and the Packers have agreed to reduced the running back's salary for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
COACHING HIRES
- Matt Nagy, a Chiefs senior assistant and QBs coach, is quickly emerging as the candidate to become the new offensive coordinator should Eric Bieniemy's hiring in Washington be completed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Friday, per a source.
FINES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined $14,111 for lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet of Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco on a fourth-quarter play in Super Bowl LVII, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Gardner-Johnson, who wasn't flagged on the play, will be appealing the fine, per his agent.
COACHING HIRES
- Eric Bieniemy, longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator, is working toward a deal to become the new OC in Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Bieniemy is meeting with Ron Rivera Friday for the second consecutive day and should be named OC if all goes well as there's mutual interest on both sides.