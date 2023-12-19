News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

Published: Dec 19, 2023 at 01:22 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral) had his 21-day practice window opened and is designated to return from injured reserve, per head coach Sean McDermott.  
  • LB Matt Milano (leg) will not have a chance to return this season, per McDermott.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-12-0

ROSTER CUTS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase, who left Saturday's game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury, is considered day to day, although he will not practice Tuesday, per head coach Zac Taylor.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB E.J. Perry is signing to the team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported per Perry's agent.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Ronnie Rivers had his 21-day practice window opened and is designated to return from injured reserve.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 5-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles at the beginning of the season, talked about his potential return to the field on The Pat McAfee show and said, "If I was 100% today, I'd definitely be pushing to play. But the fact is, I'm not."
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-7-0

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-10-0

SIGNINGS

