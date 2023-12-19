NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral) had his 21-day practice window opened and is designated to return from injured reserve, per head coach Sean McDermott.
- LB Matt Milano (leg) will not have a chance to return this season, per McDermott.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase, who left Saturday's game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury, is considered day to day, although he will not practice Tuesday, per head coach Zac Taylor.
SIGNINGS
- QB E.J. Perry is signing to the team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported per Perry's agent.
INJURIES
- RB Ronnie Rivers had his 21-day practice window opened and is designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles at the beginning of the season, talked about his potential return to the field on The Pat McAfee show and said, "If I was 100% today, I'd definitely be pushing to play. But the fact is, I'm not."
SIGNINGS
- DB Jalen Elliott (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LS Tucker Addington (practice squad)