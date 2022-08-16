NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 16

The New England Patriots entered the preseason with questions in their corner crew. They'll continue to deal with depth issues moving forward.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, per a source informed of the situation.
The former second-round pick was battling to provide depth in the Patriots' secondary.
In three seasons with the Pats, Williams has started just one of 36 games played with eight total passes defensed. Williams hasn't lived up to his draft status and was in danger of being cut. The season-ending injury heading into the final year of his contract likely spells the end of his time in New England.
ROSTER MOVES
- Released LB Marquel Lee.
- Released CB Tim Harris.
- Signed OL Corey Dublin.
- Signed DB Jon Alexander.
- Waived TE Rysen John
- Waived LB Noah Dawkins.
- Released WR Isaiah Ford.
- Waived WR Michael Young Jr.
- Waived OT Brandon Kemp.
- Waived CB Alexander Myres.
- Released WR DeVonte Dedmon.
- Released DL Jordan Williams.
- Waived/injured CB Tino Ellis.
- Released DB Ross Cockrell.
- Waived TE Ben Beise.
- Waived OL Curtis Blackwell.
- Waived WR Kameron Brown.
- Waived/injured LB JoJo Ozougwu.
- Waived injured OL Jonathan Hubbard.
- Released OG Deion Calhoun.
- Released CB De'Vante Bausby.
INJURIES
- C Bradley Bozeman sustained a lower leg injury during Tuesday's practice and had to be carted off the field, per ESPN's David Newton.
- TE Adam Shaheen (knee) placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Shaheen's injury nixed a would-be trade to Houston this past week.
- CB Byron Jones (Achilles) is hoped to be ready for Week 1, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday. McDaniel said the process remains the same during Jones' rehab and things have to be "firing on all cylinders" before he's comfortable getting the CB back on the field.
- FB Alex Armah placed on injured reserve.
- TE Sammis Reyes placed on injured reserve.
