Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 16

Published: Aug 16, 2022 at 08:35 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The New England Patriots entered the preseason with questions in their corner crew. They'll continue to deal with depth issues moving forward.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, per a source informed of the situation.

The former second-round pick was battling to provide depth in the Patriots' secondary.

In three seasons with the Pats, Williams has started just one of 36 games played with eight total passes defensed. Williams hasn't lived up to his draft status and was in danger of being cut. The season-ending injury heading into the final year of his contract likely spells the end of his time in New England.

ROSTER MOVES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
  • TE Adam Shaheen (knee) placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Shaheen's injury nixed a would-be trade to Houston this past week.
  • CB Byron Jones (Achilles) is hoped to be ready for Week 1, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday. McDaniel said the process remains the same during Jones' rehab and things have to be "firing on all cylinders" before he's comfortable getting the CB back on the field.


Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Justin Simmons believes Broncos are fit for competitive AFC West: 'I like our chances to host playoff games'

With a new coaching staff and quarterback Russell Wilson, Broncos safety Justin Simmons said Tuesday on "Good Morning Football" that he likes Denver's chances of ending the streak of postseason futility.

news

Lions CB Jeff Okudah has 'encouraging' performance in preseason opener

Dan Campbell said Monday he liked what he saw from Lions CB Jeff Okudah, who is looking to get back on track following an Achilles injury that marred his second season in 2021.

news

Steelers' Diontae Johnson on rookie WR George Pickens: 'He's a freak. That's a special talent'

The hype surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers second-round receiver George Pickens continues to build after his sterling performance in the preseason opener. Fellow WR Diontae Johnson is among those impressed, recently referring to Pickens a "freak."

news

Reunion in Tampa: Buccaneers signing veteran edge rusher Carl Nassib

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing edge rusher Carl Nassib, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Tom Brady, John Elway and Aaron Rodgers among 100 players in inaugural California High School Football Hall of Fame class

There has been an abundance of California prep stars who have gone on to celebrated NFL careers and many of them were recognized Monday when the 100-player inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame. John Elway (Granada Hills), John Lynch (Torrey Pines), Marcus Allen (Lincoln), Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower) and Anthony Munoz (Chaffey) were among the 29 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the list, according to NFL Research.

news

Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi

The Eagles have traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters (ACL) activated off PUP list

Ravens CB Marcus Peters returned to practice less than one year removed from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season before it began.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

The Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert to help fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Monday.

news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was 'great' in and out of the pocket in preseason opener

Jalen Hurts had an excellent start to the preseason on Friday night. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Hurts' play when talking to reporters over the weekend.

news

Texans' Lovie Smith: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce 'definitely caught my eye'

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce was the standout from Week 1 of the preseason, and he could be on track to push Marlon Mack for starting reps after catching head coach Lovie Smith's eye.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW