NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 16

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, per a source informed of the situation.

In three seasons with the Pats, Williams has started just one of 36 games played with eight total passes defensed. Williams hasn't lived up to his draft status and was in danger of being cut. The season-ending injury heading into the final year of his contract likely spells the end of his time in New England.