NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 4

Published: Apr 04, 2023 at 10:50 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

VISITS

  • Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Arizona, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

VISITS

  • Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Atlanta, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

VISITS

  • Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson concluded a Top 30 visit with Baltimore, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • WR Michael Woods II suffered a torn Achilles during a workout, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Woods, who was working out in Texas when the injury occurred, is likely to miss the entire 2023 season, the team announced.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

VISITS

  • Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown visited the Cowboys on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

VISITS

  • Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

VISITS

  • Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

VISITS

  • Tennessee DE Byron Young is visiting Jacksonville today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. It's one of 11 Top 30 visits for Young, per Rapoport. 
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

  • QB Brian Hoyer is signing a two-year deal, the team announced.


VISITS

  • WR Zay Flowers is headed to Las Vegas today for a visit with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 


COACHING HIRES

  • Danny Amendola has been named Raiders coaching assistant/returners.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

VISITS

  • Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Miami, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS

  • Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a Top 30 visit with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.


SIGNINGS

  • TE Zach Gentry and the Steelers agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
  • S Damontae Kazee and the Steelers agreed to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

VISITS

  • Tennessee DE Byron Young visited the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. That's one of 11 Top 30 visits for Young, per Rapoport. 

