NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 4

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Arizona, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Atlanta, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson concluded a Top 30 visit with Baltimore, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- WR Michael Woods II suffered a torn Achilles during a workout, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Woods, who was working out in Texas when the injury occurred, is likely to miss the entire 2023 season, the team announced.
VISITS
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown visited the Cowboys on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
VISITS
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Tennessee DE Byron Young is visiting Jacksonville today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. It's one of 11 Top 30 visits for Young, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- QB Brian Hoyer is signing a two-year deal, the team announced.
VISITS
- WR Zay Flowers is headed to Las Vegas today for a visit with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
COACHING HIRES
- Danny Amendola has been named Raiders coaching assistant/returners.
VISITS
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown is set for a Top 30 visit with Miami, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a Top 30 visit with the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- TE Zach Gentry and the Steelers agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
- S Damontae Kazee and the Steelers agreed to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
VISITS
- Tennessee DE Byron Young visited the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. That's one of 11 Top 30 visits for Young, per Rapoport.