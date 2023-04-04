Around the NFL

Former WR Danny Amendola joins Raiders coaching staff 

Published: Apr 04, 2023 at 01:46 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Danny Amendola is reuniting with Josh McDaniels once again.

The former NFL receiver has joined the Las Vegas Raiders as a coaching assistant/returners, per the team’s official website.

Amendola, who played 13 NFL seasons, first worked with McDaniels in St. Louis in 2011 -- the wideout played just one game due to injury. They reunited in New England in 2013, where Amendola spent the next five seasons, earning two Super Bowl titles together.

Amendola then bounced around to Miami (2018), Detroit (2019-2020), and Houston (2021). He announced his retirement from football last July.

During his career, Amendola returned 198 punts for 1,860 yards and 153 kickoffs for 3,590 yards. As a rookie with the Rams in 2009, he led the NFL in kick returns (66) and yardage (1,618). In 2015, he led the NFL in yards per punt return (12.0).

After tearing his ACL during training camp last season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is "cleared to do everything" leading into OTAs.

