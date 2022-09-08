Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 8

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 01:02 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Dallas Cowboys
INJURIES

  • WR Michael Gallup (ACL) participated in practice for the first time since January on Wednesday and his recent workout has the team "very encouraged" about his progress, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday. McCarthy added that Gallup has "checked every box" throughout the rehab process, but gave no definitive timetable for his impending return. Gallup practiced in full on Thursday.
Detroit Lions
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Rams
SIGNINGS

  • RT Rob Havenstein has agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million extension that includes $24.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
New Orleans Saints
SIGNINGS

  • OG Wyatt Davis is being signed to the active roster off the Giants practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
New York Giants
INJURIES


SIGNINGS

New York Jets
INJURIES

  • OT Duane Brown missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday and is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, per coach Robert Saleh. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INJURIES

  • WR Chris Godwin (knee) told reporters that his playing status for Week 1 will likely be a game-time decision in Dallas after missing practicing Thursday.

