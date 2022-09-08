NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Gallup (ACL) participated in practice for the first time since January on Wednesday and his recent workout has the team "very encouraged" about his progress, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday. McCarthy added that Gallup has "checked every box" throughout the rehab process, but gave no definitive timetable for his impending return. Gallup practiced in full on Thursday.
SIGNINGS
- C Ross Pierschbacher (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Darrin Paulo (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OL Cedric Ogbuehi placed on practice squad injured list.
SIGNINGS
- DL Derick Roberson (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RT Rob Havenstein has agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million extension that includes $24.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
SIGNINGS
- OG Wyatt Davis is being signed to the active roster off the Giants practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles) limited in practice.
- DE Azeez Ojulari (calf) limited in practice.
- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) limited in practice.
SIGNINGS
- OT Roy Mbaeteka (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OT Duane Brown missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday and is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, per coach Robert Saleh.
INJURIES
- WR Chris Godwin (knee) told reporters that his playing status for Week 1 will likely be a game-time decision in Dallas after missing practicing Thursday.