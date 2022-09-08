Around the NFL

Rams, RT Rob Havenstein agree to terms on three-year extension

Published: Sep 07, 2022 at 09:44 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Los Angeles Rams have locked up one of the cornerstones of their offense through the 2025 season.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and the Rams agreed to a three-year extension, the team announced Wednesday night. Terms were not disclosed.

Havenstein was previously set to enter the final year of a four-year, $32.5 million contract.

Havenstein was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Rams and has been a starter ever since. He's set to make his 100th start when the reigning Super Bowl champions open the season Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

Having started 15 games last season and all four playoff contests, Havenstein earned an 83.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was ninth among NFL offensive tackles in 2021.

Along with quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Bobby Wagner, Havenstein was recently named a team captain. And now, like Stafford, Kupp and Donald, he has inked a contract extension this offseason as general manager Les Snead aims to keep the Rams' championship core together for the foreseeable future.

