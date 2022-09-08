Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) added to Week 1 injury report 

Christian McCaffrey is on the Week 1 injury report.
But it's not severe.
CMC was added to the Carolina Panthers' report Thursday with a shin injury but was a full participant in practice.
Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey was cut with a cleat during practice and noted the running back is "fine," per Ellis L. Williams of the Charlotte Observer.
Normally such an insignificant issue wouldn't garner a headline, but CMC's injury history makes it notable. After playing every game his first three seasons, McCaffrey has missed 23 tilts since 2020.
The Panthers open the season against the Cleveland Browns, expecting to give CMC his normal heavy workload -- assuming the injury is as minor as it appears Thursday.