Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 9

Published: Mar 09, 2023 at 12:59 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

TRADES

  • The Ravens are trading S Chuck Clark to the Jets in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • LB Joe Bachie is signing a one-year deal to stay with the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • CB Jalen Davis is signing a two-year, $2.43 million deal to stay in Cincinnati, Rapoport reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  •  OL James Ferentz has re-signed a one-year deal with $200,000 guaranteed with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
New York Jets
New York Jets

TRADES

  • The Jets are acquiring S Chuck Clark from the Ravens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Braxton Berrios is being released, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that it was a cap space-clearing move after the sides were unable to come to terms on a restructure.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OTHER NEWS

  • LB Lavonte David is expected to test the free agent market this offseason after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Bucs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that a return to Tampa Bay hasn't been ruled out, but it would be difficult considering the team's cap situation.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

COACHING HIRES

  • The Commanders announced Thursday they had made several coaching hires, including naming Bobby Engram the new wide receivers coach.

Related Content

news

Jets acquiring safety Chuck Clark from Ravens in exchange for 2024 seventh-round pick

The New York Jets are acquiring safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Jets releasing WR Braxton Berrios after being unable to come to terms on a restructure

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Gang Green is releasing WR Braxton Berrios after the two sides were not able to come to terms on a restructure, per a source informed of the decision.

news

OT Mike McGlinchey understands 49ers likely unable to re-sign him, ready for free agency

Mike McGlinchey sounds like a man resigned to the fact that he'll soon be a former 49er. In an interview with KNBR, the free-agent offensive tackle appeared to strongly hint that the San Francisco 49ers will allow McGlinchey to hit the open market and will be unable to keep him at his expected price tag.

news

Chargers restructure WR Keenan Allen's deal to clear $8.9M in cap space, keep veteran in Los Angeles

You can officially officially cross Keenan Allen off your potential cut candidate list. The Chargers restructured Allen's contract, clearing $8.9 million off the salary cap.

news

Jonathan Jones on entering free agency: 'It's hard to say no to New England'

Free-agent cornerback Jonathan Jones says "it's hard to say no to New England" after playing seven seasons with the Patriots.

news

Kelvin Beachum: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'needs to grow up a little bit' to lead a team

Free-agent offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum says Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needs to "be a man and grow up" to be a the face of the franchise.

news

QB Jimmy Garoppolo likely to draw interest from Panthers, Raiders, Texans

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are teams likely to be interested in free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Jaguars release CB Shaquill Griffin, saving $13.14M on salary cap

Following two seasons in Duval, cornerback Shaquill Griffin is being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins ignoring trade rumors: 'We just been keeping our head down'

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has heard the rumblings regarding his future and he's ignoring it for the time being. "Obviously, you know, I've been hearing a lot of trade talks," Hopkins told A.J. Hawk and Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "I take things day for day, man. I don't look forward to the future. I live in the present moment."

news

Calvin Ridley pens letter after reinstatement: 'I made the worst mistake of my life by gambling on football'

After getting fully reinstated into the NFL this week, Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley expressed his regret betting on NFL games in an article he wrote on The Players' Tribune.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE