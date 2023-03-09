NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
TRADES
- The Ravens are trading S Chuck Clark to the Jets in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- LB Joe Bachie is signing a one-year deal to stay with the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB Jalen Davis is signing a two-year, $2.43 million deal to stay in Cincinnati, Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- OL James Ferentz has re-signed a one-year deal with $200,000 guaranteed with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
TRADES
- The Jets are acquiring S Chuck Clark from the Ravens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Braxton Berrios is being released, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that it was a cap space-clearing move after the sides were unable to come to terms on a restructure.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Lavonte David is expected to test the free agent market this offseason after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Bucs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that a return to Tampa Bay hasn't been ruled out, but it would be difficult considering the team's cap situation.
COACHING HIRES
- The Commanders announced Thursday they had made several coaching hires, including naming Bobby Engram the new wide receivers coach.