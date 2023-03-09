Around the NFL

Texans forfeit 2023 fifth-round pick, fined $175K for salary cap reporting violation

Published: Mar 09, 2023 at 03:37 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Houston Texans were docked their original fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The league said in a release that it determined that, in 2020, Houston provided then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternative athletic facility.

Houston said in a statement that it did not intend to circumvent salary cap rules, but would accept the league's discipline.

"During the 2020 league year and while its facilities were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Texans said, "the Club absorbed $26,777 in costs for player benefits for the use of alternate athletic facilities, which it understands should have been charged instead to player salaries.

"The Club has fully cooperated with the League in its investigation of these matters and maintains that it had no intention to circumvent any salary cap rules or gain any sort of competitive advantage. While we disagree with the League's ruling, we will accept the imposed discipline and move forward."

Houston owns the second and 12th overall picks in the first round of the 2023 draft, one selection in the fifth round and 10 total, as of now; the NFL has yet to release its full slate of compensatory picks and finalize the draft order.

The Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason. Watson was suspended for 11 games during the 2022 season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Related Content

news

Seahawks' Geno Smith open to Seattle drafting a quarterback: 'I'll compete with anybody'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was rewarded with a long-term contract for his play in 2022, but he understands the team might still draft a quarterback and welcomes the competition.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets acquiring safety Chuck Clark from Ravens in exchange for 2024 seventh-round pick

The New York Jets are acquiring safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Jets releasing WR Braxton Berrios after being unable to come to terms on a restructure

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Gang Green is releasing WR Braxton Berrios after the two sides were not able to come to terms on a restructure, per a source informed of the decision.

news

OT Mike McGlinchey understands 49ers likely unable to re-sign him, ready for free agency

Mike McGlinchey sounds like a man resigned to the fact that he'll soon be a former 49er. In an interview with KNBR, the free-agent offensive tackle appeared to strongly hint that the San Francisco 49ers will allow McGlinchey to hit the open market and will be unable to keep him at his expected price tag.

news

Chargers restructure WR Keenan Allen's deal to clear $8.9M in cap space, keep veteran in Los Angeles

You can officially officially cross Keenan Allen off your potential cut candidate list. The Chargers restructured Allen's contract, clearing $8.9 million off the salary cap.

news

Jonathan Jones on entering free agency: 'It's hard to say no to New England'

Free-agent cornerback Jonathan Jones says "it's hard to say no to New England" after playing seven seasons with the Patriots.

news

Kelvin Beachum: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'needs to grow up a little bit' to lead a team

Free-agent offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum says Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needs to "be a man and grow up" to be a the face of the franchise.

news

QB Jimmy Garoppolo likely to draw interest from Panthers, Raiders, Texans

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are teams likely to be interested in free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Jaguars release CB Shaquill Griffin, saving $13.14M on salary cap

Following two seasons in Duval, cornerback Shaquill Griffin is being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins ignoring trade rumors: 'We just been keeping our head down'

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has heard the rumblings regarding his future and he's ignoring it for the time being. "Obviously, you know, I've been hearing a lot of trade talks," Hopkins told A.J. Hawk and Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "I take things day for day, man. I don't look forward to the future. I live in the present moment."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE