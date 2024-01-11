News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 11

Published: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:52 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING NEWS

  • HC Bill Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways after 24 seasons, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 10-7-0

  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) told reporters Thursday that he will play in Sunday's wild-card game versus Buffalo. Fitzpatrick, who missed the last three games of the regular season, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

