NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 11

SIGNINGS
- OLB A.J. Klein (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Eli Ankou
COACHING NEWS
- HC Bill Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways after 24 seasons, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources.
INJURIES
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) told reporters Thursday that he will play in Sunday's wild-card game versus Buffalo. Fitzpatrick, who missed the last three games of the regular season, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.