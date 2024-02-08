 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 8

Published: Feb 08, 2024 at 11:40 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Jordan Kovacs has been promoted to secondary/safeties coach.
  • Brad Kragthorpe has been promoted to QBs coach.
  • Justin Rascati has been hired to be Cincinnati's new pass game coordinator.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Former Raiders interim OC Bo Hardegree is expected to be hired as the Titans' new QBs coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson is being hired for a role that has yet to be determined, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

