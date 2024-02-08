NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- Jordan Kovacs has been promoted to secondary/safeties coach.
- Brad Kragthorpe has been promoted to QBs coach.
- Justin Rascati has been hired to be Cincinnati's new pass game coordinator.
- Former Raiders interim OC Bo Hardegree is expected to be hired as the Titans' new QBs coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
COACHING HIRES
- Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson is being hired for a role that has yet to be determined, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.