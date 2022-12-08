NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- TE Zach Ertz said he had surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL, and hopes to be back for the start of next season. Ertz suffered the season-ending knee injury in Week 10.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Desmond Ridder will start Week 15 against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The rookie will replace Marcus Mariota, who went 5-8 in 13 starts.
SIGNINGS
- DB Javelin Guidry signing to Falcons' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP
- OL Patrick Mekari (toe) limited
- OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) limited
- G Kevin Zeitler (knee) DNP
- LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) limited
- LB Kristian Welch (concussion) limited
- LB Patrick Queen (thigh) limited
- CB Daryl Worley (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (right elbow) full
- OT Dion Dawkins (ankle) limited
- G Rodger Saffold (knee/vet rest) full
- C Mitch Morse (elbow/vet rest) full
- DT Eli Ankou placed on practice squad injured reserve
- LB Matt Milano (knee) DNP
SIGNINGS
- DT Kendal Vickers (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB D'Onta Foreman (foot) limited
- OT Ikem Ekwonu (knee) limited
- DE Brian Burns (knee) full
- DT Matthew Ioannidis (calf) limited
- OLB Cory Littleton (ankle) DNP
- S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) limited
- S Xavier Woods (knee) limited
INJURIES
- NT D.J. Jones has been added to the injury report with a shoulder injury and will not practice Thursday, per coach Nathaniel Hackett.
INJURIES
- RB D'Andre Swift (ankle) full
- RB Jamaal Williams (hand) full
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) limited
- CB Jeff Okudah (illness) DNP
- S DeShon Elliott (ankle) full
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) DNP
- WR Zay Jones (chest) limited
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (quadricep/calf) is expected to play Thursday against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Jacobs is listed as questionable.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
OTHER NEWS
- QB Baker Mayfield is expected to be active and has a real chance to play Thursday against Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (neck) limited
- WR Kenny Golladay (illness) full
- OL Shane Lemieux (toe) DNP
- OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck) DNP
- DE Leonard Williams (neck) DNP
- CB Adoree Jackson (knee) DNP
- CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder) limited
- S Xavier McKinney had the pins taken out of his injured hand, coach Brian Daboll said, but added that it's still unknown how long it will be until he can play, and whether he'll return this season.
INJURIES
- WR Corey Davis (illness) limited
- OT George Fant (illness) limited
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) limited
- CB D.J. Reed (illness) limited
- S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) limited
SIGNINGS
- S Andre Chachere (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- RB Najee Harris (oblique) limited
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip) DNP
- DL Larry Ogunjobi (toe) DNP
- OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) DNP
- K Chris Boswell (right groin) returned to practice on Thursday, opening his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Sam Okuayinonu (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) full
- RB Derrick Henry (not injury related) DNP
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion) DNP
- DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) DNP
- OLB Denico Autry (knee) DNP