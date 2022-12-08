Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 8

Published: Dec 08, 2022 at 02:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • TE Zach Ertz said he had surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL, and hopes to be back for the start of next season. Ertz suffered the season-ending knee injury in Week 10.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-8-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Desmond Ridder will start Week 15 against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The rookie will replace Marcus Mariota, who went 5-8 in 13 starts.


SIGNINGS

  • DB Javelin Guidry signing to Falcons' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 8-4-0

INJURIES


Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 9-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 3-9-0

INJURIES

  • NT D.J. Jones has been added to the injury report with a shoulder injury and will not practice Thursday, per coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quadricep/calf) is expected to play Thursday against the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Jacobs is listed as questionable.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-9-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS


OTHER NEWS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 7-4-1

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-5-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 11-1-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-5-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

