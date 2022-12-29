NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Ra'Shaun Henry (to practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Emeka Emezie placed on practice squad IR
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) was not seen at the open portion of practice, per local reporters.
INJURIES
- C Mitch Morse has cleared the league's concussion protocol, per HC Sean McDermott.
- CB Christian Benford (oblique) has 21-practice indow opened.
INJURIES
- RB Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive for tonight's game against Tennessee, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pollard is listed as questionable, but the Cowboys will err on the side of caution.
SIGNINGS
- WR Keke Coutee (to practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Dominique Dafney (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- S Xavier McKinney had his 21-day practice window opened, per HC Brian Daboll. McKinney has been on the non-football injury list after he broke his hand in an ATV accident during the Giants' bye week.
SIGNINGS
- WR Malik Taylor (to practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Kai Nacua (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts returned to practice Thursday for the first time since suffering his right shoulder sprain in Week 15, per multiple local reporters.
INJURIES
- RB Derrick Henry (hip) is not expected to play Thursday night against Dallas, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Henry is fully expected to suit up for the team's Week 18 game against the Jaguars.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Joshua Dobbs will start tonight's game against Dallas over rookie Malik Willis, Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.