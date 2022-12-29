Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 29

Published: Dec 29, 2022 at 11:02 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-10-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • WR Emeka Emezie placed on practice squad IR
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB Lamar Jackson (knee) was not seen at the open portion of practice, per local reporters.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 12-3-0

INJURIES

  • C Mitch Morse has cleared the league's concussion protocol, per HC Sean McDermott.
  • CB Christian Benford (oblique) has 21-practice indow opened.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 11-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive for tonight's game against Tennessee, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pollard is listed as questionable, but the Cowboys will err on the side of caution.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-10-1

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 8-6-1

INJURIES

  • S Xavier McKinney had his 21-day practice window opened, per HC Brian Daboll. McKinney has been on the non-football injury list after he broke his hand in an ATV accident during the Giants' bye week.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-8-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 13-2-0

INJURIES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Derrick Henry (hip) is not expected to play Thursday night against Dallas, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Henry is fully expected to suit up for the team's Week 18 game against the Jaguars.


OTHER NEWS

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (thigh) to be inactive; Titans starting QB Joshua Dobbs on 'TNF'

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive tonight against the Titans, and Tennessee is planning on starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation, Highmark donate $300,000 to blizzard-relief efforts

The Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York are joining together to donate $300,000 to Western New York and the city of Buffalo in response to the disastrous winter storms over the holidays.

news

Colts C Ryan Kelly reflects on revolving door at QB: 'Tougher' when you go different week-to-week

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly reflected on the revolving door at the quarterback position, admitting it's tough changing the signal-caller week-to-week but expressing the need for Indy to keep playing hard.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams on Derek Carr benching: He's the 'reason I came here in the first place'

After Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels benched quarterback Derek Carr on Wednesday, wide receiver Davante Adams offered support for his longtime friend and told reporters he was focused on finishing out the season.

news

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wants to 'reset' tackle market with new deal: 'Everything lining up perfectly'

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil explains why he wants to "reset" the market for his position.

news

Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson teaches players about Franco Harris on 'Hard Knocks'

On the seventh episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals," wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson spent time teaching his players about the late Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'devastated' by HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing: 'I wish I could've played better for him'

Broncos QB Russell Wilson made it clear Wednesday that he was upset by his coach's dismissal and shoulders some of the blame for not playing at his best.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt explains decision to retire at end of 2022: 'I've known for a little while. It's the right time'

After stunning the world Tuesday with his retirement announcement, Cardinals standout defensive lineman J.J. Watt explained his decision on Wednesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) not concerned with status vs. Vikings after missing practice

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee/thumb) was absent from Wednesday's practice with a new injury but he isn't worried at all about his status for Week 17 against the Vikings.

news

Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful vs. Cowboys as eight Titans ruled out for Thursday night

Derrick Henry has been designated as doubtful to play on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Tennessee Titans have ruled out eight other players.

news

Week 17 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 17 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE