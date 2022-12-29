Chargers designate LB Joey Bosa (groin) to return from injured reserve

Joey Bosa is one step closer to returning to the field for the first time since Week 3.

The Chargers designated Bosa to return from injured reserve Thursday, opening a 21-day window for the edge rusher to return to the active roster. In that window, he'll be allowed to practice and is expected to participate in Thursday's session, the team announced.

In order for Bosa to return to game action, he must be activated within that three-week window.

Because they've already clinched a playoff berth, the Chargers can take a cautious, patient approach with Bosa. That doesn't mean the team won't continue to operate with urgency, though -- Los Angeles can improve its seeding by winning out and hoping for some help from Baltimore's remaining opponents.

After enduring a number of injury-related losses earlier in 2022, Los Angeles is starting to come together on both sides of the ball at the perfect time of the season. The Chargers defense has combined for 13 sacks in its last three games, and has done so without the contributions of Bosa, who left early in Los Angeles' Week 3 loss to Jacksonville due to a groin injury that landed him on IR.