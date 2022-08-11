NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Josh Allen won't take part in Buffalo's preseason opener on Saturday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. McDermott added that decisions on other starters playing will be made on an individual basis.

As usual, not many NFL preseason games will feature star quarterbacks, but there's plenty of position battles to be had for the Bills offense, including veteran QBs Case Keenum and Matt Barkley aiming to become Allen's immediate backup and the team sorting out its deep running back rotation. Ken Dorsey, the Bills' newest offensive coordinator, will also debut as a play-caller following the offseason exit of Brian Daboll.

In injury news for the Bills, McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) is "trending in a good direction" while veteran wideout Tavon Austin is set to miss his fourth straight practice on Thursday. McDermott added that Austin's status for Saturday is in limbo. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (muscle soreness) was ruled out by McDermott for the preseason opener.