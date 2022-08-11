Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Published: Aug 11, 2022
Josh Allen won't take part in Buffalo's preseason opener on Saturday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. McDermott added that decisions on other starters playing will be made on an individual basis.

As usual, not many NFL preseason games will feature star quarterbacks, but there's plenty of position battles to be had for the Bills offense, including veteran QBs Case Keenum and Matt Barkley aiming to become Allen's immediate backup and the team sorting out its deep running back rotation. Ken Dorsey, the Bills' newest offensive coordinator, will also debut as a play-caller following the offseason exit of Brian Daboll.

In injury news for the Bills, McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) is "trending in a good direction" while veteran wideout Tavon Austin is set to miss his fourth straight practice on Thursday. McDermott added that Austin's status for Saturday is in limbo. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (muscle soreness) was ruled out by McDermott for the preseason opener.

The Bills host the Colts on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
  • WR N'Keal Harry is expected to miss around eight weeks after undergoing tightrope surgery on Thursday morning, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Harry suffered a high-ankle sprain on Aug. 7.

ROSTER MOVES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

PRESEASON PARTICIPATION

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

RETIREMENTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
  • RB James White announced his retirement from football on Thursday after eight seasons in the NFL, all of which were spent in New England.

