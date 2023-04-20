Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 20

Published: Apr 20, 2023 at 02:06 PM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

VISITS

  • Kentucky QB Will Levis was hosted on a Top 30 visit by the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS


COACHING MOVES

  • The Eagles announced several coaching promotions and hires on Thursday, including D.K. McDonald's promotion to defensive backs coach; Kevin Patullo promoted to pass game coordinator/associate head coach; Tyler Scudder promoted as the team's assistant linebackers coach; Mike DiAngelo hired as defensive quality control coach; Taver Johnson hired as assistant DBs coach; Ronell Williams hired as nickels coach; Tyler Yelk hired as head coach's assistant. 

news

Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'trending' toward hiring Matt Patricia to coaching staff

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that the team is "trending" toward hiring the former Lions head coach and longtime Patriots assistant Matt Patricia.

news

GM Trent Baalke says Jaguars still hoping to get long-term deal with TE Evan Engram done before training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars used the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram but want the relationship to last beyond 2023. Speaking Thursday during a pre-draft press conference, Jags GM Trent Baalke said the hope is to ink Engram long-term before training camp.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen says 'nothing's changed' in contract negotiations with RB Saquon Barkley

Giants GM Joe Schoen updated the ongoing contract situations of RB Saquon Barkley and DT Dexter Lawrence at Thursday's pre-draft press conference.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider expects trade talks to heat up on week of 2023 NFL Draft

Armed with two first-round picks, Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider is preparing for trade talks to heat up next week ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Dolphins GM 'trying to do right by' Cedrick Wilson after recent receiver additions: 'Teams have called'

The Dolphins signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson last offseason to be the No. 2 wideout behind Jaylen Waddle. It never worked out that way. Now Miami is looking for a way out of his deal.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor willing to play without new deal: 'It wouldn't be a distraction to me'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor says he wouldn't be distracted if he and the team couldn't agree to a contract extension this offseason.

news

Commanders QB Sam Howell on starting job: 'I'm just going to give this opportunity everything I have'

Washington Commanders second-year quarterback Sam Howell wants to give "everything I got" to win the starting job.

news

Falcons Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom excels at being 'really boring'

There are few NFL players who are as outstanding at being boring as Chris Lindstrom. It's the prevailing reason behind Lindstrom hauling in a historic five-year, $105 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons in March.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard 'felt like I hurt the team' while playing through injury in 2022, feeling much better now

Given ample time to recover, Colts LB Shaq Leonard is in a much more preferable place now than he was last season, when he felt he was hurting his team during the three games he played through injury.

news

Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault, vandalism charges

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville on April 15 on charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism, per Davidson County (Tennessee) court records.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Dave Wilcox, a 7-time Pro Bowler for 49ers, dies at 80

A seven-time Pro Bowl standout at linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dave Wilcox has died at the age of 80.

