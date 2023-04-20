NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- Kentucky QB Will Levis was hosted on a Top 30 visit by the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus signed a one-year deal, the team officially announced.
COACHING MOVES
- The Eagles announced several coaching promotions and hires on Thursday, including D.K. McDonald's promotion to defensive backs coach; Kevin Patullo promoted to pass game coordinator/associate head coach; Tyler Scudder promoted as the team's assistant linebackers coach; Mike DiAngelo hired as defensive quality control coach; Taver Johnson hired as assistant DBs coach; Ronell Williams hired as nickels coach; Tyler Yelk hired as head coach's assistant.