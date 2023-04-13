Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 13

Published: Apr 13, 2023 at 02:37 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

VISITS

  • OSU QB C.J. Stroud will visit the Panthers on Tuesday for a Top 30 visit, NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported.
  • Kentucky QB Will Levis will visit the Panthers on Tuesday for a Top 30 visit, Condon reported.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

VISITS

  • UCLA OL Atonio Mafi is visiting the Packers today after visiting the Colts on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

VISITS

  • Clemson edge Myles Murphy is visiting with the Texans on a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson visited the Colts Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

VISITS

  • Auburn edge Derick Hall is visiting the Jaguars today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

VISITS

  • Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II will visit the Saints on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Taylor has also recently visited the Jets.
New York Jets
New York Jets

ROSTER CUTS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

VISITS

  • WR Laquon Treadwell is visiting the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

  • OL Matt Feiler is signing a one-year deal, per Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

VISITS

  • Georgia Tech edge Keion White visited the Titans on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Patriots sign another signal-caller in Trace McSorley

With uncertainty swirling around the Patriots' quarterback situation, New England added another signal-caller Thursday. The Patriots signed Trace McSorley, the team announced.

Bucs GM Jason Licht says team has 'no intention' of trading LB Devin White after recent request

Buccaneers LB Devin White's recent trade request will not be fulfilled, at least not as of now. GM Jason Licht said as much Thursday when speaking with reporters ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, telling them he has "no intention" of moving White.

Odell Beckham Jr. 'didn't get any assurances' Lamar Jackson would be Ravens' QB in 2023, but 'would love' to play with him

At Odell Beckham Jr.'s introductory press conference with the Ravens, the receiver said he "didn't get any assurances" that Lamar Jackson would remain Baltimore's quarterback for 2023, but noted that he believes it'll all come together.

Dan Snyder, Josh Harris group reach agreement on Commanders sale for $6.05 billion

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and Josh Harris of Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment have reached an agreement on a sale of the franchise to Harris' group for a NFL-record price of $6.05 billion, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per sources.

Bears GM Ryan Poles details trading No. 1 pick: Panthers 'wanted to control the draft'

The Bears made a blockbuster trade last month, shipping the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina in a move that restructured the tenor of the 2023 NFL Draft. GM Ryan Poles took fans behind the scenes of the swap.

Bengals RB Trayveon Williams foresees 'bigger role' heading into 2023 season

With Samaje Perine signing with Denver, Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams sees a "bigger role" heading into the 2023 season.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on possible contract extension: 'I mean, it'll happen eventually'

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman says his contract extension will "happen eventually" as the team entered offseason workouts this week.

Going fishing: Justin Herbert, Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill among NFL stars taking part in 'The Catch' competition

Chiefs DL Chris Jones and Chargers QB Herbert are among nine NFL all-stars scheduled to take part in Saturday's Sport Fishing Championship "The Catch" tournament, which airs on CBS from Miami Beach.

Bailey Zappe will 'take full advantage' of any opportunity to become Patriots' QB1

As uncertainty seems to grow regarding whether Mac Jones will be the Patriots' starting QB in 2023, Bailey Zappe said he'll "take full advantage" of any opportunity he gets.

Ecstatic after extension, Jeffery Simmons says he'd like to spend career with Titans

After Jeffery Simmons received a deserved and lucrative contract extension last week, the Titans' commitment to him was not lost on the defensive lineman, telling reporters Wednesday that he wants to give back to the team that took a chance drafting him in 2019, and would like to retire with Tennessee.

Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested for misdemeanor assault in Texas

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas. Winfrey allegedly caused "bodily injury" to a woman whom he is dating by grabbing her with his hand, according to Harris County court documents.

