NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 13

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- OSU QB C.J. Stroud will visit the Panthers on Tuesday for a Top 30 visit, NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported.
- Kentucky QB Will Levis will visit the Panthers on Tuesday for a Top 30 visit, Condon reported.
VISITS
- UCLA OL Atonio Mafi is visiting the Packers today after visiting the Colts on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- Clemson edge Myles Murphy is visiting with the Texans on a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson visited the Colts Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- Auburn edge Derick Hall is visiting the Jaguars today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II will visit the Saints on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Taylor has also recently visited the Jets.
ROSTER CUTS
- P Braden Mann released
VISITS
- WR Laquon Treadwell is visiting the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- OL Matt Feiler is signing a one-year deal, per Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager.
VISITS
- Georgia Tech edge Keion White visited the Titans on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.