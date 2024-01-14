News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 14

Published: Jan 14, 2024 at 04:27 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Falcons have requested permission to interview Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
  • The Falcons completed an interview with Panther defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position.
  • The Falcons are interviewing Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for their head coaching position Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • TE ﻿Sam LaPorta﻿, who suffered a bone bruise and hyperextended knee, is trending in the right direction to play versus the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. LaPorta will likely wear a brace, but intends to be out there with his team despite the knee injury, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 10-7-0

OTHER NEWS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

