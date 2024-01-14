NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Falcons have requested permission to interview Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
- The Falcons completed an interview with Panther defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position.
- The Falcons are interviewing Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for their head coaching position Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Andy Isabella
- LB A.J. Klein
INJURIES
- TE Sam LaPorta, who suffered a bone bruise and hyperextended knee, is trending in the right direction to play versus the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. LaPorta will likely wear a brace, but intends to be out there with his team despite the knee injury, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
OTHER NEWS
- The Steelers have arrived in Buffalo for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game against the Bills.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Myles Jack
- S Eric Rowe